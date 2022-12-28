Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater

Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater

A timeless story for a new audience.

Dec. 28, 2022  

A downed aviator, miles of sand dunes, a beautiful flower, a charming fox, and a Little Prince fill the McGuire Proscenium Stage with a tale of love, loss, childhood wonder, and the strength to carry on when life seems to get rough.

The Guthrie has been known to produce masterful works of art by taking previously known material and transforming it into a fresh take and The Little Prince is no exception. The set may be bare bones, resembling an airplane hangar that our protagonist, Aviator, uses to tell his humble story but there is no shortage of magic that transpires in the, seemingly, solitary space. It is easy to create elaborate sets that inform the audience of what location we are currently visiting but the use of verbal imagery is truly profound within this production. Scenic designer, Rachel Hauck, has crafted a wonderful set that doesn't shy away from showing the audience the entire stage, wings and all.

Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater

With this choice, it is clear that Ms. Hauck is wanting us to know that there are not going to be tricks and gimmicks within the production to dazzle us. Instead, this is a story that works best when it focuses on the fantastical worlds created by the spoken word to elicit images in our minds and not what we can see with our eyes.

Although The Little Prince is classified as a children's story, it has certainly become a story that people of all ages have come to adore and relate to. Author, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry created a piece of literature that has lived on due to it's way of dealing with grief, forgiveness, adventure and the power of imagination. There is no shortage of heart within the story and this production never shies away from the beauty within the text, masterfully adapted by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar.

In case you are unfamiliar with the story of The Little Prince, a brief explanation may be needed: When an aviator's plane stalls in the Sahara desert miles from the nearest village. He is forced to try to fix his plane before running out of his small supply of food and water. Seemingly without explanation, a Little Prince appears to the aviator and over the course of many days, he recounts his tales of traveling through the galaxy to varies planets and the cast of colorful characters that he has met. As he shares his experiences, the aviator comes to understand that every planet seems to experience similar issues that we deal with here on Earth and through the shared experiences, a friendship begins to bloom.

Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater

It certainly takes a steady hand to direct a piece of theatre that, on the surface, is fantastical and filled with inter-galactic travel but deals with real issues that everyone in the audience will experience throughout their lives, children and adults alike.

Director, Dominique Serrand, demonstrates that he is the perfect steward of guiding the audience on this journey by coupling physical movement with the beautiful script to highlight the connections between the characters. Thereby making the audience more endeared to the characters, (small spoiler) so that when we are forced to see them separated, we are just as lost as the Little Prince is. Yes, it could be said that the story isn't a true "happy ending" kind of story but sometimes it is good to be reminded that life doesn't always end happily.

It would be a disservice to not mention the stellar cast that embodies the odd collection of characters that the audience has the pleasure of encountering on this fantastical journey. The cast may only have five members but they all work so harmoniously, especially considering that three of them play multiple characters to great effect.

It is always a joy to see an actor embody an adult who isn't afraid to embrace their inner child and leave it all on the stage. In this production, that honor goes to Steven Epp, who is brilliant as Aviator, our narrator and protagonist. Mr. Epp's range is on full display from the first few minutes of the production where he is so childlike, until the final moments where he is at his finest, while breaking our hearts into a million pieces.

Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater

I am sure there weren't many dry eyes in the house by the time the curtain fell due to the lasting impression that the final five minutes leave on the audience. I would suggest a tissue or two if you are an emotional person like me.

The Little Prince shines most when the audience is allowed to dream alongside with Aviator and the Little Prince while basking in the friendship that they form through their shared experiences, even if they come from completely different worlds.

The Little Prince runs until February 5, 2023. Ticket Prices range from $20 to $80. Run time is approximately 1 hour, 40 minutes (with no intermission).



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Guthri Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Guthrie Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
FOOTLOOSE Performance & More Cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre Photo
FOOTLOOSE Performance & More Cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
Performances of Footloose and the holiday concert, “Christmas on the Prairie,” are cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre due to weather.
Brett Deans Piano Concerto Premieres in Minnesota in February Photo
Brett Dean's Piano Concerto Premieres in Minnesota in February
Brett Dean's Piano Concerto travels to Minnesota on February 10-12 for its US premiere with pianist Jonathan Biss, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.
LES MISERABLES in Minneapolis Return Generates More Than $10 Million in Local Economic Imp Photo
LES MISERABLES in Minneapolis Return Generates More Than $10 Million in Local Economic Impact
Hennepin Theatre Trust closed the year with a revolutionary success by presenting the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, which brought more than 38,000 patrons to the historic Hennepin Theatre District and generated a local economic impact of more than $10 million in its two-week run, from Dec. 6-18, 2022.

From This Author - Joe Sarafolean

Joe Sarafolean is a Twin Cities native who became captivated with the arts from a young age. His devotion to theatre began when he was cast in Annie in the 5th grade and since then, it has grown in... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie TheaterReview: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater
December 28, 2022

A downed aviator, miles of sand dunes, a beautiful flower, a charming fox, and a Little Prince fill the McGuire Proscenium Stage with a tale of love, loss, childhood wonder, and the strength to carry on when life seems to get rough.
Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Artistry Theatre And Visual ArtsReview: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Artistry Theatre And Visual Arts
July 17, 2022

What did our critic think of SHREK THE MUSICAL at Artistry Theatre And Visual Arts?
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Orpheum TheatreReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Orpheum Theatre
June 29, 2022

What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Orpheum Theatre?
BWW Review: THE TEMPEST at The Guthrie TheatreBWW Review: THE TEMPEST at The Guthrie Theatre
March 5, 2022

From the brilliant mind of Joe Dowling, comes the Guthrie Theatre's newest production of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, that is certain to go down as one of the more legendary productions in the Guthrie's storied history.
BWW Review: COME FROM AWAY at Orpheum TheatreBWW Review: COME FROM AWAY at Orpheum Theatre
January 12, 2022

In a world where we seem to be surrounded by stress and despair, a show about community and lifting one another up is the perfect story to be told at this time.
share