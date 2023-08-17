Review: SAM SMITH - GLORIA TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Sam Smith - Gloria Tour at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has announced GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018. Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s album, Gloria, will be the special guest.

Sam’s fourth studio album, Gloria, includes the GRAMMY®-nominated single “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the U.K. Official Singles Chart.

Sam has racked up over 35 million adjusted album sales, 250 million single sales and 45 billion career streams across their catalog, which includes the critically acclaimed studio albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All and Love Goes. A four-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam also holds two Guinness World Records – for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No. 1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning “Writing’s on the Wall”).

It was an absolute delight to witness Sam Smith bring their electrifying Gloria tour to the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The stage was adorned with a captivating large gold human sculpture that served as the centerpiece for Sam Smith's performance, accompanied by their talented dancers and back-up singers.

Throughout the concert, Sam graced us with renditions of their chart-topping hits, kicking off with the soulful "Stay with Me." The setlist included other favorites like "Lay Me Down" and "Latch," each delivered with an infectious energy that had the crowd captivated from start to finish. The synergy between Sam and their dancers was flawless, enhancing the visual spectacle of the show.

Notably, the trio of exceptional back-up singers provided seamless harmonies, and what stood out was Sam's gracious decision to showcase each of these vocal powerhouses individually during the performance. This thoughtful gesture added a unique dimension to the concert experience, allowing each artist to shine.

Sam's wardrobe changes throughout the evening were a spectacle in their own right. The flashy and stylish outfits not only complemented the music but also amplified the overall visual extravagance of the show, leaving a lasting impression.

The audience was unequivocally engaged, singing in unison and swaying to the velvety, mellifluous tones of Sam's vocals. Beyond the music, witnessing a queer identifying artist command the stage with such authenticity and confidence was genuinely inspiring. Sam's unwavering commitment to being true to themselves was a poignant reminder of the power of self-expression.

Sam Smith's concert was a true testament to their artistry and stage presence. As the final notes reverberated through the venue, it was evident that this was an experience to be cherished. A heartfelt thank you is due to Sam for gracing us with an unforgettable evening. The anticipation for their return is palpable, and we eagerly await the next opportunity to be enthralled by their musical prowess once again.

In conclusion, Sam Smith's Gloria tour stop in Saint Paul was nothing short of a musical masterpiece, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all in attendance. Until next time, Sam – your music resonates deeply, and we eagerly await your encore.

