Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ON A STICK: A MINNESOTA STATE FAIR MUSICAL at Rarig Center Thrust

Review: ON A STICK: A MINNESOTA STATE FAIR MUSICAL at Rarig Center Thrust

This production runs now through August 14th

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 6, 2022  

Review: ON A STICK: A MINNESOTA STATE FAIR MUSICAL at Rarig Center Thrust Follow a story with more turns than any ride on the Midway as an upstart band tries to save the State Fairgrounds from falling into the clutches of an East Coast real estate mogul.

This was a clever fun show on one of Minnesota most fascinated events, the Minnesota State Fair. The story was about a young punk band performing at the state fair but they try and save it from a Minnesota native real estate mogul who seems to have some grudges with his homeland vs his new city life style. He wants to buy out the state fair grounds and turn it into affordable housing.

They had many Minnesota state fair ties in this production such as the battle of the bands, the fried food, the butterfly house, the miracle birth center. The cast were all so talented and the songs were fun and catchy! It was only 45 minutes. I don't want to give too much away but I would recommend seeing it!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket button link below.





From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Favorite... (read more about this author)


Interview: David Portillo of CONCERT: DAVID PORTILLO AND WARREN JONES at Song Source Festival
August 3, 2022

Song Source Festival presents their feature recital with international acclaimed musicians David Portillo and Warren Jones. Both heard in previous festivals, these two artists combine for an unforgettable evening of song and celebration of the individual with music by Mozart, Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte, Schumann, Turina, Guastavino, and Ginastera. Sure to be unvergesslich and inolvidable!
Interview: Felix Livingston of URINETOWN at Ashland
August 3, 2022

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!
Review: PRIDGE AT MINNESOTA UNITED FC at Allianz Field
July 31, 2022

What did our critic think of PRIDGE NIGHT AT MINNESOTA UNITED FC at Allianz Field?
Review: WICKED at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
July 29, 2022

What did our critic think of WICKED at Orpheum? So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one 'good' and the other one 'wicked.'
Review: DIE LUSTIGE WITWE/THE MERRY WIDOW at Opera On The Lake
July 27, 2022

What did our critic think of THE MERRY WIDDOW at Opera On The Lake? Opera On the Lake is thrilled to be bringing Franz Lehar's operetta masterpiece to life at the Como Lakeside Pavilion on July 26, 27, and 29, 2022!