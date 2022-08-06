Review: ON A STICK: A MINNESOTA STATE FAIR MUSICAL at Rarig Center Thrust

Follow a story with more turns than any ride on the Midway as an upstart band tries to save the State Fairgrounds from falling into the clutches of an East Coast real estate mogul.

This was a clever fun show on one of Minnesota most fascinated events, the Minnesota State Fair. The story was about a young punk band performing at the state fair but they try and save it from a Minnesota native real estate mogul who seems to have some grudges with his homeland vs his new city life style. He wants to buy out the state fair grounds and turn it into affordable housing.

They had many Minnesota state fair ties in this production such as the battle of the bands, the fried food, the butterfly house, the miracle birth center. The cast were all so talented and the songs were fun and catchy! It was only 45 minutes. I don't want to give too much away but I would recommend seeing it!

