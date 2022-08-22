Review: MORE OF A GOOD THING: AN EVENING OF THEATER at Classics Lost 'n' Found Theater Company

We're going on the road! Briefly! We're taking four productions to Faribault on Saturday, 20 August for the MACT Fast Fest! Before we go, we want to share these productions with you! The Man Behind the Man in the Cape and Women's Work is Never Done by Noreen K. Brandt, as well as Steven LaVigne's two short solo plays c*ckand Bull Queen Enid will be presented along with staged readings of scenes from our upcoming fall show!

This event was held at the beautiful Lake Nokomis Presbyterian Church. It was a fundraising event for the Classic's Lost n' Found Theater Company as they prepared to head to the MACT Fast Fest held in Faribault, MN. It was a pay as you will event and they were selling other items to raise funds for their theater company.

They featured four short scripts. The Man Behind the Man with the cape, about seven Irish authors who debate who is the most famous, Women's Work is Never Done, about four women who discuss how they got to and must learn to be part of the after life. c*ckand Bull - a solo play about the hijinks played on Errol Flynn following John Barrymore's death, and Queen Endid - a solo play about a woman on a bus who has illusions of Queen Victoria.and a staged reading that previewed their upcoming fall show. All of the productions were very short, the whole thing last about 90 minutes. The shows were all very different and c*ckand Bull and Queen Enid were both original scripts by Steven LaVigne. The sets, costumes, and lights were minimal and I am thinking it was probably because they had to travel and they were just giving previews but the actors were talented and committed to their roles.

Photo courtesy of Classic Lost N' Found Theater