Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota witnessed the electrifying presence of the King of Pop as the Orpheum Theatre welcomed the national tour of "MJ the Musical," running until May 26, 2024. This multi-Tony Award-winning production offers a captivating portrayal of the legendary Michael Jackson's life and legacy.

Brandon Lee Harris as 'Michael' and the cast of the MJ First National Tour.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Jamaal Fields-Green took on the iconic role of MJ with a captivating performance that went beyond mere impersonation. Through his exceptional vocal prowess, impeccable dance moves, and heartfelt portrayal, he breathed life into the character, earning thunderous applause from the audience. Brandon Lee Harris, portraying Michael during his formative years, delivered a standout performance, paying homage to Jackson's roots with a soulful rendition of "You Can't Win" from "The Wiz." Bane Griffith, portraying a young Michael, delighted the audience with infectious energy during the Jackson Five hits, prompting sing-alongs and applause. Devin Bowles as Joseph Jackson and Anastasia Talley as Katherine Jackson formed a compelling duo, infusing their roles with sincerity and emotion, particularly in poignant moments such as Anastasia's rendition of "I'll Be There" and "Man in the Mirror."

Jamaal Fields - Green as MJ in MJ The Musical First National Tour

Photo by Matthew Murphy

The ensemble cast delivered stellar performances throughout, showcasing impressive dance routines choreographed with precision and flair. The dynamic sets, ranging from rehearsal rooms to concert stages and homes, were brought to life with immersive visuals, including large-screen projections and atmospheric lighting effects, transporting the audience into the world of Michael Jackson's iconic concerts. Highlights such as the nostalgic "Thriller" number left a lasting impression, capturing the essence of Jackson's groundbreaking performances.

The costume design was exemplary, featuring iconic outfits synonymous with MJ's signature style, including the iconic white shirt, black hat, and the legendary sequined jacket and glove. The ensemble's vibrant costumes added to the spectacle, enhancing the energy and vibrancy of the dance sequences.

In conclusion, "MJ the Musical" is a must-see theatrical experience for fans and newcomers alike. With its engaging narrative, stellar musical performances, and spectacular production values, it offers a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of the King of Pop. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of Michael Jackson's story unfold onstage in Minneapolis.

