Review: MARINA at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Marina’s show at The Fillmore in Minneapolis on September 15, 2025, was a full-on experience—part pop spectacle, part emotional release, and entirely unforgettable. The crowd was buzzing before doors even opened, and by the time Marina hit the stage with the thunderous opener PRINCESS OF POWER, the energy in the room was electric. Dressed like a mythic, futuristic heroine, she didn’t waste a second getting into the heart of the show. Her voice was sharp, confident, and carried just the right amount of vulnerability, especially on tracks like EVERYBODY KNOWS I'M SAD and I <3 YOU, which hit especially hard in a live setting.

The setlist was a perfect mix of eras, and fans were treated to a journey through Marina’s evolution. She threw it back early with Are You Satisfied? and Hermit the Frog, both of which still hold up with their biting wit and theatrical delivery. How to Be a Heartbreaker and I Am Not a Robot got the biggest sing-alongs of the night, and Bubblegum Bitch lit the whole place on fire. But it was the new material that really stood out. Songs like CUPID’S GIRL, DIGITAL FANTASY, and METALLIC STALLION felt bold and fully formed—experimental but still very “Marina.” The visuals were stunning, with clean, vivid lighting and sharp choreography that never distracted from her performance.

There was a raw power in tracks like CUNTISSIMO and FINAL BOSS—moments where she fully leaned into the new record’s themes of self-reclamation and inner strength. You could feel it in the way she moved, spoke to the crowd, and delivered every lyric like she meant it. Froot brought a dreamy pause to the set, while ROLLERCOASTER jolted the crowd back into motion. Of course, Primadonna brought the house down, and I <3 YOU as the closer felt like a sincere and quiet thank-you to everyone who’s followed her this far.

There were some typical venue hiccups—long merch lines and packed entryways—but they didn’t overshadow the night. And with $1 from every ticket going to The Marina Fund, supporting LGBTQ+ communities and civilians affected by conflict, there was a real sense that this show wasn’t just entertainment—it had heart, purpose, and something to say. Marina didn’t just put on a concert; she reminded everyone why she still matters, why her voice still cuts through, and why she remains one of pop’s most quietly fearless artists.

Thank you Marina for a great night of music! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

