Review: LAUFEY A MATTER OF TIME TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laufey brought her A Matter of Time Tour to the Target Center in Minneapolis on October 11, 2025, and turned the massive arena into something that felt impossibly intimate. From the moment she stepped onto the stage, dressed simply and framed by soft, warm light, the crowd was completely hers. What could have been a cavernous space became a quiet conversation between artist and audience — full of sighs, smiles, and moments that felt suspended in time.

Opening with “Dreamer,” Laufey set the tone for the night — elegant, vulnerable, and effortless. Her voice, smooth and pure, carried easily through the arena, each note laced with emotion. Between songs, she spoke with a mix of humility and humor, sharing snippets about life on the road, her love for Minneapolis, and the stories behind her songs. The audience hung on every word, often laughing softly or cheering at her smallest asides.

The setlist flowed like a well-paced symphony, blending her jazz-inspired roots with the cinematic sweep of her newer material. “From the Start” drew an immediate singalong, while “Promise” and “California and Me” quieted the room to near silence. During “Snow Angel,” she sat at the piano alone under a single spotlight — a haunting moment that showcased not just her vocal control but her ability to make thousands of people feel like they were the only ones in the room.

The production matched her aesthetic: understated and tasteful. The stage bathed in warm amber tones and occasional starry backdrops, with light projections that shifted gently to reflect the mood of each song. There were no big pyrotechnics or overblown visuals — only the music, the voice, and the emotional honesty that has made Laufey’s artistry so magnetic.

Midway through the set, she invited the crowd to sway along as she performed “Beautiful Stranger” on guitar, her band’s delicate strings and brass giving the song a cinematic touch. Later, when she introduced “Let You Break My Heart Again,” the cheers were instant, followed by the kind of reverent hush that can only come from an audience completely lost in the music.

By the time she closed the show with “Valentine” and an encore of “Bewitched,” the Target Center felt transformed — less like an arena and more like a glowing jazz club under a Minneapolis sky. Laufey bowed gracefully, thanking the crowd with a shy smile before disappearing offstage, leaving behind a warmth that lingered long after the final note.

Her Minneapolis show was a quiet triumph — proof that intimacy doesn’t depend on the size of the room, but on the sincerity of the artist. Laufey didn’t just perform; she invited everyone to slow down, listen, and feel. And for one night in the middle of October, she made time stand still.

Thank you Laufey for a wonderful night of music! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

Photo courtesy of Laufey

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...