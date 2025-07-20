Review: INTO THE WOODS at Ashland Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ashland Productions' rendition of Into the Woods is a captivating exploration of the complexity of wishes, consequences, and the intertwining fates of beloved fairy-tale characters. Directed by Joe Smithwick, this stellar production beautifully captures the essence of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical, blending strong performances, impressive design, and the unmistakable magic of the theater.

The story, as fans know, centers around a Quin Forrest Masterson (Baker) and Stephanie Weatherly (wife) , who embark on a quest to reverse a curse that prevents them from having children. Alongside them are other familiar figures like Abby Cover (Cinderella), Erik Haering (Jack) of beanstalk fame, and the Mary Palazzolo (Witch), each seeking to fulfill their own desires. As their wishes are granted, the characters quickly learn that the consequences of their actions are far-reaching and often devastating. This dark, layered narrative is a brilliant canvas for Sondheim's intricate lyrics and musical motifs.



Joe Smithwick’s direction ensures that the production is both emotionally grounded and visually mesmerizing. The cast’s performances, led by a particularly strong Baker and his wife, bring depth and relatability to these iconic characters. Their journey, laden with both humor and heartbreak, is brought to life with sincerity and conviction.

The Witch, a central figure in the narrative, is portrayed with a mix of menace and vulnerability, capturing the essence of her transformation from the powerful antagonist to a more humanized figure. The performances of Tom Kerstetter (Cinderella’s Prince) and Alex Robinson (Wolf) add a much-needed flair of comedy, striking the right balance between light-heartedness and the darker undertones of the story.

Vocal Director Joe Mogren ensures that the ensemble’s harmonies are tight and that the emotional weight of Sondheim’s lyrics resonates in every scene. The challenging score is executed beautifully, particularly in songs like "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone," where the emotional stakes of the show come to the forefront.



The design elements are an absolute highlight of this production. Set Designer Adam Oster crafts an evocative, multi-tiered stage that transforms seamlessly from the safety of the village to the mystery of the woods, underscoring the thematic shifts in the story. The practical yet fantastical set pieces draw the audience deeper into the narrative, enhancing the magical realism of the fairy-tale world.

Costumes by Ellen Hein are thoughtfully designed, playing a crucial role in conveying each character’s journey. From the Witch's evolving look to the delicate yet bold costumes for Cinderella and the Baker’s wife, each piece serves to underscore character development and the shifting dynamics of the play.

Sydney Payne’s wig designs add an extra layer of transformation, especially with the Witch’s hair-raising metamorphosis. Meanwhile, Lighting Designer Jacob Lee Hofer creates a perfect visual atmosphere, alternating between the haunting shadows of the woods and the warmer, more joyful moments of the festival.



Ashland’s Into the Woods is an extraordinary production that does justice to Sondheim’s beloved work. With stellar performances, gorgeous design, and a thoughtful exploration of the themes of desire, consequence, and transformation, this is a production that will leave audiences thinking long after the final bow. If you have the chance, don’t miss this magical, thought-provoking journey into the heart of the woods.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos courtesy of Ashland Productions

