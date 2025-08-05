Review: GUNS! THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Only at Minnesota Fringe would you find a rock musical about a town that bans knees instead of guns. GUNS! the Musical, written and directed by Bryce Kalal, is a full-throttle satire that leans into absurdity with finger-guns blazing and zero apologies.

After a young boy accidentally shoots himself in the kneecap, his community panics—not about guns, but about knees. What follows is a hilariously chaotic hour of slapstick, musical numbers, and rapid-fire puns. Kalal, a longtime improv performer, directs with a DIY spirit and a clear love for big swings. This is his Fringe debut as a director, and the result is as rough, rowdy, and riotous as you'd hope.

The cast is packed with Fringe newcomers and Twin Cities improv talent. Justin Johnson is adorably deadpan as Little Johnny Bonham, while Glen Dawson (Captain Bonham) and Maycee Klein (Marcia Bonham) play the oblivious parents with gusto. Krista Hauseman steals scenes in multiple roles—from a deranged bajillionaire to a barfly to a magical genie—with the timing of a seasoned comic. Erin Clarkin, Aura Bafna, and Terra Eberle round out the SWAT team with physical comedy that’s as sharp as their mimed weapons.

The live band—Milo Lambright on drums, Erik Saxton on bass, and Zack Sorenson on guitar—keeps the energy high, even when lyrics occasionally get lost in the shuffle. The vibe is punk garage band meets sketch comedy, and it works. Stage manager Kelly Moore and the crew keep the chaos just barely contained, and honestly, that’s part of the fun.

The show’s satire hits more like a foam dart than a bullet—clever, silly, and sometimes more goofy than pointed. But GUNS! the Musical knows exactly what it is: a loud, weird, joyfully unhinged Fringe show that pokes at serious issues through ridiculous means.

A fast, funny, finger-gun–fueled ride. It’s not trying to solve gun violence—it’s trying to make you laugh while screaming into the absurdity of it all. And that’s plenty.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Illustrations by Doug Kallberg

