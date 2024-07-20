Review: ENGLISH at Guthrie Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Language is the essence of one’s culture. It is ingrained into each person from a very young age and tells the world who you are and where you come from in a matter of seconds. This characteristic is the basis for San Toossi’s 2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, English, now on stage at the Guthrie Theater in co-production with the Goodman Theater.

Set in an Iranian classroom, language educator Marjan strives to teach her four students the English language to help them pass their proficiency test which will allow them to go out and make their plans for life, a reality. Determined to succeed, each student strives to better their handle of the English language but with each passing session they learn more about themselves and what may be possible for their futures, or not.

Coming to terms with their life experiences, how the world sees foreigners, and the undeniable fact that they still possess accents that will always tell people where they come from, all five individuals come to difficult realizations that inspire both: hope and fear.

Sanaz Toossi, has crafted a story that is not only seeped in reality but is also an eye opening experience for the audience to witness. For the majority of the audience, they have never had to learn a second language to succeed in life. They have been taught English from birth and have had the luxury of interacting with other people who had the same experience.

Toossi throws a healthy dose of shade to native English speakers but it never feels like it is done in malice. It simply holds a mirror up to them and says, “here is how the non-English speakers perceive you”. While very comedic at times, English is a dramatic experience that takes the audience on an emotional ride. It is hard to imagine instances such as, a grandmother trying to learn a new language so that they can adequately converse with their grandchild who lives across the world. Or, a young woman who is striving to get a grip on a language merely to go study in a new country.

The messages within the show aren’t just an education for the audience on people’s experiences in another country trying to learn a new language. They also provide reassurances that we are all human and learning is a shared human experience. No matter how difficult it can be, we learn something new about ourselves with each passing day.

Taking the helm of English is accomplished Iranian director, Hamid Dehghani, who has taken great care to focus on the text of the play. While, the entire show takes place in a classroom where language is the focal point. He has given the classroom life by having the arrangement of desks and whiteboard change throughout the show. Giving the audience a sense of time passing but also a fresh perspective on a room that can sometimes feel boring or monotonous. While very little happens physically within the show, Dehghani knows that the words are the central focal point and he ensures that not a single line is wasted.

Giving the text full meaning is a cast of five incredible actors who embody the characters of English. Roxanna Hope Radja is the grounding force of the show as English language professor, Marjan. Portraying her with a profound sense of being comfortable in her skin and who she is but also guarding her own emotions of the experience, a perfect blend for a character that has seen how the world treats outsiders and has returned home to a place of familiarity. Radja is electric to watch, from the charm she exudes as she teaches the students, to the moments when she must grapple with the reality that you can’t help everyone, even though you desperately want to.

Going toe to toe with Radja every step of the way is the firecracker, Nikki Massoud as Elham, a woman who simply will not be put in a box and held back from sharing her thoughts. Massoud ignites the stage any time that she steps on it. Elham’s feisty attitude and refusal to accept what is given to her is played to perfection and with a deep sense of realism (surely we all know someone like that). Whether she is squaring off directly with another actor or just expressing her feelings, Massoud breathes so much life into Elham that the audience can’t help but sympathize with her.

Taking the more subdued route into Marjan’s good graces, Pej Vahdat gracefully embodies Omid, a man who has picked up the English language much quicker and with more ease than the rest of the pupils but still holds some reservations about his skill level. Vahdat uses Omid’s quiet and reserved nature to his advantage. When he speaks it is deliberate but the audience can’t help but be wrapped up in the charm that he oozes. It isn’t just a performance, it is a fully realized character that we want to get to know more with each passing moment.

The characters are the life blood of the show and when the curtain falls, the audience is left with a sense of wanting to see where these individuals go next. That is the mark of a truly stunning play and English nails that on the head. It is a profound piece of art that challenges it’s audience to see a new perspective, while also offering comfort that we are not alone in our journey of learning. It shines a light on what can be gained from learning a new language but also what can be lost. It is a piece of each of us and when we leave behind our native tongue, it is suggested, we lose a part of ourselves. Whether we like it or not.

Comments