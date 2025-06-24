Review: ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre in the Round is ending its 73rd season with a bang—and a belly laugh—with the world premiere of Endometriosis: The Musical, a gutsy and hilarious new work by Maria Bartholdi and Kristin Stowell. What began as a hit at the 2022 Minnesota Fringe Festival (where it took home Venue Pick, Audience Pick, and Artist Pick) has blossomed into a full-length, full-hearted production that’s both sharply funny and painfully honest.

The musical centers on Jane, played with charm and vulnerability by Abby Holmstrom, as she navigates the labyrinth of chronic pelvic pain, clueless doctors, and unsolicited medical advice. In a healthcare system that often gaslights women, Jane’s journey is both absurd and heartbreakingly familiar—and this production leans into both aspects with fearless humor.

Director Shanan Custer keeps the pace brisk and the tone irreverent, while the ensemble cast slips in and out of multiple roles, playing everything from condescending OB-GYNs to singing uteruses. Highlights include Jack Strub’s impeccable comedic timing, Tara Borman’s chameleon-like range, and Nora Sonneborn’s deadpan delivery. Jack Bonko, Aly O’Keeffe, Kate Cosgrove, and Christopher Knutson round out the ensemble with energy and heart, giving the show its fast-moving, sketch-like rhythm.

The music, with direction by Jean Van Heel, is as catchy as it is clever. Numbers like “Dear Aunt Flo,” “T.M.I.,” and “Bedside Manor” deliver smart lyrics with genuine emotional payoff. It’s rare to see a musical that can make you laugh one moment and feel sucker-punched the next—but this one does, and it does it well.

Behind the scenes, the technical team makes the most of Theatre in the Round’s intimate setting. Sadie Ward’s set is simple but effective, giving the cast room to shift between locations—and realities—with ease. Lighting by Mark Webb and sound by Kristin Smith help create some truly surreal moments, while Ryan McCanna’s costumes and Mark Steffer’s props add playful touches that match the show’s offbeat tone.

What makes Endometriosis: The Musical so effective isn’t just that it’s funny—it’s that it’s funny about something that really shouldn’t be. Bartholdi and Stowell have managed to channel real frustration and pain into something deeply cathartic. It’s rare to see women’s health take center stage in such a smart, creative way, and even rarer to see it handled with this much wit and warmth.

Endometriosis: The Musical runs through July 13, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., a special Thursday performance on July 10, and a pay-what-you-can night on Monday, June 30. If you’ve ever been dismissed by a doctor—or love someone who has—this is a must-see.

For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Theatre in the Round

