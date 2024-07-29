Review: DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Artistry Theater and Visual Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The crowd favorite, Disney’s Newsies, is back on the local stage, and this time it is Artistry that is delivering the sure fire hit of the summer season.

When newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer leads the charge to curb his paper’s slumping profits in the early 1900’s, he decides the easiest way to turn the tide is to charge the newsboys, who carry his paper, an extra ten cents per hundred papers with the hope that they will work harder to make the same amount of money. Unbeknownst to him, the ragtag group of newsboys or newsies are willing to accept these changes quietly. Forming themselves into their own version of a union and electing to be lead by the charismatic dreamer, Jack Kelly, and newcomer to the streets, Davey they set out to announcing their intention to go on strike until the price is changed back. Intending to stop The World and even the city in it’s tracks, and if they are lucky, they may even end up on the front page of the very newspaper that employees them.

Claiming the spotlight as Jack Kelly, Will Dusek brings massive amounts of heart and charm to the role. Taking inspiration from the titanic talents that have embodied Jack Kelly previously, Dusek doesn’t let the role become an impersonation of those other actors. Instead, he takes what has worked previously and injects his own brand into the role. His chemistry with the rest of the cast is infectious and it is clear that just as the role is the lynchpin holding it all together, so is Dusek to this cast.

Matching Dusek’s charm and wit at every turn is the incandescent Audrey Parker as the (almost) fearless reporter, Katherine. Parker’s comedic timing is the crux of her performance and she blends the comedy with the innocence of Katherine so well. She may come across as a young woman “faking it until she makes it” but Parker never falters to deliver the essence of the role, proving to herself that she can do anything as long as she gives it a shot.

Parker shows off her star quality when she is given the full spotlight and that moment is 100% when she nails her breakneck-speed declaration song, Watch What Happens, which is a treat to enjoy.

While the performances shine brightly, there is one slight chink in the armor of Artistry’s Newsies, the choreography. During it’s life on the stage, it has become synonymous with breathtaking dancing, high flying flips, and dizzying spinning. Unfortunately, the show lacks a good chunk of the expected “tricks”. At times it feels like the set is too restrictive for the footwork being attempted on stage and the choreographer forgot that there was plenty of extra spaces on the set that they could have utilized. While there are certainly some impressive moments to behold, the general choreography becomes messy, assisted by too many people on stage at once in one area. The audience is not quite sure where to look at times and it feels slightly jumbled to the eye. Giving all credit where it is due, the act two opening number, I’m the King of New York, is certainly worth the price of admission alone. It is spectacularly done and leave the audience invigorated after intermission to propel the show onward.

Artistry has crafted a great night at the theater that is sure to enchant and inspire audiences of all ages. From the gorgeous and energetic score to the fantastically committed cast, it is the perfect show to see if one is looking to escape the summer heat and enjoy a night at the theater. So lace up those bootstraps, throw on your best 1900’s attire, and “Seize the Day” because Newsies at Artistry is the place to be.

