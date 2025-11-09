Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is a nip in the air, stores are prepping for the holiday season, and the Who’s have come out of hibernation to, once again, share their classic tale of music, heart, and wonder. That’s right, Children’s Theatre Company is back with their annual production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The stage has once again been transformed into the magical world of Who-ville, full of enchanting characters, zany sets, and joyful musical numbers built to entertain and delight theatergoers of all ages. Although the story has become a classic tale, that is where the show thrives, giving the audience feelings of nostalgia, providing warmth, as if they are sipping hot cocoa, wrapped in a blanket, and watching the freshly falling snow gather outside the window.

Taking on the title role of The Grinch, for a jaw dropping eighth time, is the always hilarious Reed Sigmund, who only seems to get better each year he embodies the mean green one. Although, his main focus is to draw as many laughs out of people as possible, he has settled into the role so well that his balance of comedy and “grinchiness” is just right, so as not to be a characature of the classic character.

Although the Grinch is the lynchpin character of the story, Sigmund never hogs the spotlight. He is so playful and allows those around him to be showcased just as well. Namely Harriet Spencer, one of the two young actors who embody The Grinch’s sidekick Max. Spencer, is a wildly talented actor who gives Max so much joy, wonder, and curiosity through her performance, that it makes the times when she is reprimanded by Mr. Grinch, more heartbreaking. Paired with her physicality of playing a young pup who possesses endless zeal for life and the holiday season, it is a winning combination to melt the audience’s heart.

The supporting cast, as always, is a wonderful blend of new and old talent. From the hysterical Adam Qualls, who doesn’t waste a moment on stage to fully commit to the comedic antics of Grandpa Who, to the esteemed actor Dean Holt as Old Max, and returning for his second year as director. Proving, there is no shortage of remarkable talent within the Twin Cities community.

As a testament to the incredible performances on display, it could be argued that one of the greatest parts of this annual tradition comes from seeing and hearing the reactions of the audience members, both young and old, throughout the theatre. Whether it be the murmurs of fear that the Grinch instills in the young patrons when he threatens to ruin Christmas, to the joyful applause when he finally realizes the true meaning of the whole holiday season. There is no shortage of audible feedback, which is part of the fun.

While the show has changed very little from previous years in terms of set and costume designs, there are a few hi-tech upgrades and surprises in store for the audience this year, that make the magic of the story worth revisiting, if not just for the tradition of seeing such a classic tale be brought to life for another year.

So grab your Who father, and your Who mothers, don’t forget your Who sons, and your Who daughters. Pack up the car with cookies and treats, and pick up some tickets to make sure you get seats. For the Grinch is back to steal once more, now don’t delay because he’s only here ’til January 4.

