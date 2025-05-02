Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the First Time in Forever, it’s back in the Twin Cities.

Mounting a successfully engaging show that is based on one of the most recognizable properties of the past decade is not an easy feat and at times it shows in the Children’s Theatre Company’s (CTC) current production of Disney’s Frozen.

Based on the wildly successful Disney film, Frozen follows the story of Elsa and Anna, two sisters who are separated for much of their life due to the danger that Elsa’s ice powers are perceived to pose to those around her. On the day of Elsa’s coronation, chaos ensues, driving Elsa to flee while leaving her kingdom entrenched in snow. Ever the fearless adventurer, Anna sets out to find Elsa, bring her home, and try to find a way to melt their frozen kingdom.

Known primarily for it’s dynamic and highly addictive collection of songs, Frozen is set up to be a real delight. Deciding to mount the Broadway version of the show, a number of new songs are introduced to audiences who may be unfamiliar with the stage show and provides some much appreciated exploration of the series of characters that we are introduced to.

CTC is no stranger to transporting their audiences to new and exciting lands and Frozen is no exception. Scenic Designer Scott Davis has created a remarkable set for the actors to explore and it will certainly take the audience’s breath away time and time again throughout the show. Paired with the enchanting projection designs by Michael Salvatore Commendatore, this duo brings a mystical world to life in vibrant and often surprising ways.

While the Broadway cast geared their performances towards the general Broadway audiences, CTC mixes it up, instead leaning into acting more outlandish at times to bring their characters to life. Younger audience members will certainly find it hilarious and entertaining, as evidenced by the giggles heard throughout the theater.

Providing just as much excitement is Rush Benson’s choreography that electrifies the scenes where the music allows the cast to show off their skills. Namely in the Act 2 opener, Hygge, which definitely harkens back to the Gaston scene in Beauty and the Beast with the clinking cups. Although if there is one gripe about the number, the cast isn’t given the satisfaction of clinking their glasses together (come on Rush!). There is certain to be no shortage of smiles during this number, clinking glasses or not.

Children’s Theatre Company has crafted a show that is fun and lively. It will have young audiences enthralled and hopefully will convince them to keep returning to the theater for years to come.

Side Note: As was previously mentioned, CTC has opted to present the Broadway version of the show. The downside to this choice is that it extends the modest runtime of the source material, into a nearly 2.5 hour marathon for kids and parents alike. Due to this fact, it may be wise to gage how your child may fare sitting in a theater for an extended amount of time. As evidenced at the performance I attended, the show has many breaks between the songs that provide dialogue and plot development that seemed to test the patience of the younger patrons within the theater.

