Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club

Review: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club

This concert was on April 16, 2023

Apr. 16, 2023  
Review: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club
Beatrice Rana
Photo courtesy of Beatrice Rana

Closing out the 140th season of the International Artist Series will be the astounding young Italian pianist Beatrice Rana. Originally announced as part of the 2020-2021 season, Ms. Rana's recital was one of many performances we were thankfully able to present online when concert halls remained shuttered due to the pandemic. Audiences who tuned in from around the world were treated to a lovely and intimate program by Ms. Rana and her sister, cellist Ludovica Rana, at the Abbazia di Santa Maria a Cerrate in Italy.

Named Gramophone's 2017 "Young Artist of the Year" Beatrice Rana has already shaken the international classical music scene, gaining admiration and interest from concert presenters, conductors, critics and audiences around the world. Born in Italy into a family of musicians in 1993, Ms. Rana began her studies at the age of four and made her orchestral debut at nine, performing music by J.S. Bach. She earned her piano degree under the guidance of Benedetto Lupo, her lifetime mentor, at the Nino Rota Conservatory in Monopoli, where she also studied composition with Marco della Sciucca. She later studied at the Hochschule fur Musik in Hannover and currently lives in Rome.

In 2017, Beatrice started her own chamber music festival « Classiche Forme » in her native town of Lecce, Puglia. The festival has become one of Italy's major summer events. In that same year, she released a milestone album, Bach's Goldberg Variations on Warner Classics, and embarked on a 30-city tour. In 2018, she was nominated as 2018 Female Artist of the Year at the Classic BRIT Awards, where she performed for a nationally televised audience at Royal Albert Hall, and in 2020 she became artistic director of the Orchestra Filarmonica di Benevento.

Review: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club
Photo Courtesy of Beatrice Rana

This was a magnicant piano recital by Beatrice Rana. This recital closed out the Schubert Clubs International Artist series and it was a great close out! Beatrice wore a red down and played on the Schubert Clubs new steinway piano that was also making it's Schubert Club performance debut!

Here was a the program:

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
French Suite No. 2 in C minor

Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Pour le piano

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat "Hammerklavier"

Addtionally, Beatrice played two encore pieces. The first two pieces were about 12 minutes and the last piece was about 40 minutes and it flew by. Beatrice doesn't just play the piano, she also performces with it. There was so much passion and connection with her and the music that came across to us as the audience. The audience enjoyed it and gave her a standing ovation at the end.

Thank you Beatrice for a wonderful concert!

To learn more about Beatrice, please click here

For more information on upcoming concerts and events with the Schubert Club, please click the ticket link button below.




Review: HAMLET at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: HAMLET at Guthrie Theater
What did our critic think of HAMLET at Guthrie Theater?
Video: Get a First Look at Disneys NEWSIES JR At Stages Theatre Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Disney's NEWSIES JR At Stages Theatre
Watch a teaser for Newsies Jr. at Stages Theatre Company!
Interview: Beatrice Rana of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club Photo
Interview: Beatrice Rana of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club
Closing out the 140th season of the International Artist Series will be the astounding young Italian pianist Beatrice Rana. Originally announced as part of the 2020-2021 season, Ms. Rana's recital was one of many performances we were thankfully able to present online when concert halls remained shuttered due to the pandemic. Audiences who tuned in from around the world were treated to a lovely and intimate program by Ms. Rana and her sister, cellist Ludovica Rana, at the Abbazia di Santa Maria a Cerrate in Italy.
Interview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages Photo
Interview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages Theatre
Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical - 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state of the art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered,' 'Hero,' 'I Will Always Love You,' 'Singing In The Rain,' and nearly 80 more of America's most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert ClubReview: BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club
April 16, 2023

What did our critic think of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club?
Interview: Beatrice Rana of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert ClubInterview: Beatrice Rana of BEATRICE RANA, PIANO at Schubert Club
April 14, 2023

Closing out the 140th season of the International Artist Series will be the astounding young Italian pianist Beatrice Rana. Originally announced as part of the 2020-2021 season, Ms. Rana's recital was one of many performances we were thankfully able to present online when concert halls remained shuttered due to the pandemic. Audiences who tuned in from around the world were treated to a lovely and intimate program by Ms. Rana and her sister, cellist Ludovica Rana, at the Abbazia di Santa Maria a Cerrate in Italy.
Interview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages TheatreInterview: Alyssa Raghu of HITS! THE MUSICAL Presented by On Cue Entertainment at Pantages Theatre
April 13, 2023

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical - 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state of the art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered,' 'Hero,' 'I Will Always Love You,' 'Singing In The Rain,' and nearly 80 more of America's most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family.
Review: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at ArmoryReview: MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory
April 9, 2023

What did our critic think of MORE INFO CLOSE BRETT YOUNG: FIVE, TOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE at Armory?
Review: AGAIN at Theater MuReview: AGAIN at Theater Mu
April 9, 2023

What did our critic think of AGAIN at Theater Mu?
share