Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at The Ordway

The year is 1944, a black army Sergeant has been murdered on Fort Neal, a segregated military base in Louisiana and many people on the base are quick to name the klan as the culprit. While some are not so sure, the military opens an inquiry into the murder, sending in Captain Richard Davenport, a black lawyer, to solve the mystery. As tensions rise between the white commanding officer and Davenport, he begins to unravel the mystery surrounding the Sergeant's murder, suddenly realizing that not everything within their inner circle is as it seems. This is A Soldier's Play

After the Tony Award winning revival was forced to close due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the producers decided to take it on the road instead of remounting it back on the Great Bright Way. This provided more people across the country, who may not be able to afford to travel to New York to see the show, the opportunity to experience this thought provoking and deeply emotional production.

Upon hearing about the national tour's plan to embark on a cross country tour, the logical question was who they would cast to embody the formidable, Captain Richard Davenport, a determined and straight forward lawyer who won't rest until he is able to bring the culprit(s) to justice. Then along came Norm Lewis and the producers seemed to have struck gold.

Lewis is a titan of the stage who has played such incredible roles such as The Phantom (The Phantom of the Opera), Porgy (Porgy and Bess), King Triton (The Little Mermaid) and Javert (Les Miserables) but seeing him step into a role in a subdued straight play that relies more on the spoken word than sweeping scores is a feat to behold. Mr. Lewis navigates the electrifying script, written by Charles Fuller, with ease, once again showing his prowess to command the stage whenever he is on it.

Although Norm Lewis' name appears about the title of the production, he shares the stage with one of the strongest ensembles in recent memory. This is definitely a show that works best when everyone works together and there is no shortage of talent within the cast. Every member has there moment in the spotlight and rest assured, they make you feel every word that leads to a finale that is sure to leave a gut punch.

While the script is strong on it's own, it is elevated by Allen Lee Hughes' beautiful lighting design. As we revisit glimpses of the past, Hughes uses a gentle blue hue to signal that we are looking at a "ghost" of what was. It is subtle but very effective, especially as the actors transition for the modern day of 1944 to the few months leading up to the murder of one of their own.

A Soldier's Play only runs in Saint Paul until February 12, 2023, but it is sure to leave those lucky enough to see it thinking about it for long after the curtain falls.