Photos: MOYA by Zip Zap Circus at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children’s Theatre Company is currently presenting MOYA by Zip Zap Circus, a thrilling spectacle from Cape Town, South Africa as the first production of CTC’s 2024-2025 Season. Check out a first look at the production below!



MOYA by Zip Zap Circus features an original soundtrack composed by Josh Hawks. Audiences will soar into the visual spectacle of this pulsating acrobatic performance set against the Cape Town skyline! Comic jugglers, unicycle dancers, and an authentic gumboot dance will take you on a freewheeling journey that explores the spirit and vitality of township life. Watch as a simple city bench becomes a sidesplitting spark for a newfound friendship, and feel the energetic beat of South African pop music. You’ll relish this thrilling feat of acrobatics and rhythmic movement that celebrates the joy of sharing community with one another.

MOYA by Zip Zap Circus will play from September 12-October 20, 2024, on CTC’s UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/zipzap or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The performers for MOYA by Zip Zap Circus are Bridgette Berning, Jason Barnard, Matthew Risk, Lukhanyo Samson, Masizakhe Kovi, Luqmaan Benjamin, Phelelani Ndakrokra, Vuyani Lottering, Akho Narwele, and Jacobus Claassen.

The creative team for MOYA by Zip Zap Circus includes Brent van Rensburg (artistic director), Brin Schoellkopf (artistic coach and artistic director), Sabine van Rensburg (virtual director and artistic consultant), Nikolas Pulka (artistic coach and creative director), Josh Hawks (musical director), Adele Bank (choreographer), Kieran McGregor (lighting designer), Beaura Jacobs (costume designer), and Sbonakaliso Ndaba (gumboots act choreographer).

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

Phelelani Ndakrokra

Jacobus Claasen and Company

Bridgette Berning

Masizakhe Kovi

Jacobus Claasen and Jason Bernard

Phelelani Ndakrokra

Matthew Risk, Lukhanyo Sampson, Vuyani Lottering, Jason Barnard, Masi Kovi, Luqmaan Benjamin, and Akho Narwele

Masizakhe Kovi, Lukhanyo Sampson, Jason Barnard, and Luqmaan Benjamin

Phelelani Ndakrokra

Comments