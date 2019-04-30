Photo Flash: Children's Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Children's Theatre Company presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, running April 28 through June 23, 2019, written by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and directed by Peter C. Brosius.

The production features a cast of 17 young actors including Lillian Hochman, Audrey Mojica, and Sofia Salmela as a triple-cast Matilda Wormwood, Alejandro Vega as Bruce, Zachary Schnitzer as Michael Wormwood, Chloe Lou Erickson as Hortensia, Julia Humphrey as Lavender, Isaac Leer as Nigel, Soren Thayne Miller as Tommy, Brianna-Marie Mraz as Alice, Hugo Mullaney as Eric, Nicola Wahl as Amanda, Delaney Hunter as the Acrobat, and Kate Spence and Gunnar Laughlin as student ensemble. In late August, CTC held a large-scale open student actor audition at Mall of America and ended up casting seven student actors for the production.

The adult cast features China Brickey as Miss Honey, Emily Gunyou Halaas as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Dean Holt as Mr. Wormwood, Autumn Ness as Mrs. Wormwood, Tony Vierling as Rudolpho, Dwight Leslie as the Escapologist, Reed Sigmund as Sergei and various roles, CTC Performing Apprentice Alexcia Thompson as Mrs. Phelps, and Performing Apprentice Rowin Breaux in various roles.

Matilda is choreographed by Linda Talcott Lee, and music directed by Andrew Fleser. Design includes scenic design byScott Davis, costume design by Helen Huang, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Sten Severson, projections by Jorge Cousineau (with help from Circus Juventas and performer, Stormy Hovan). Production bios are below.

ABOUT: Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this is the story of Matilda. Her dreadful parents hate her. Her headmistress is a horrible, nasty, name-calling, life-sucking tyrant who puts kids in cupboards with nails and broken glass. (And you thought you had it bad).

This captivating girl-power romp revels in the anarchy of childhood. Celebrating the tenacity of the mall, Matilda proves that the strength to be yourself (along with a little telekinetic power) will prevail at the end of the day. This production is proudly sponsored by U.S. Bank and Land O' Lakes Foundation.

"Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is a phenomenal adaptation of the great book by Roald Dahl," states director Peter C. Brosius. "Very few authors capture the unique perspective of children like Mr. Dahl; in terms of both their resistance, their independence, their willfulness, their resilience, and ferociousness. And what Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly have done is capture that fierceness as well as the way kids see the adult world?-?that it's cruel, insane, and unjust. They are truly mad and I just love how wonderfully monstrous they are. Our young Matilda is able to rise up, face challenges that no one has done before?-?to even challenge the dreaded Miss Trunchbull. There's nothing better than watching a young person who is strong, smart, funny, and determined stand up and make a difference. It's incredibly inspiring."

Photo Credit: Dan Norman



China Brickey as Miss Honey, Emily Gunyou Halaas as Miss Trunchbull, and Ensemble in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical



Sofia Salmela as Matilda



Sofia Salmela as Matilda and China Brickey as Miss Honey



Sofia Salmela as Matilda



Sofia Salmela as Matilda and China Brickey as Miss Honey



Alexcia Thompson as Mrs. Phelps and Sofia Salmela as Matilda



Julia Humphrey as Lavender



Kate Spence as a nurse and Dwight Leslie as the doctor



Dean Holt at Mr. Wormwood



Autumn Ness and Tony Vierling and Ensemble





