PURPLE RAIN Adds Extra Week of Pre-Broadway Performances in Minneapolis

Due to audience demand, producer Orin Wolf and Hennepin Arts are pleased to announce that the stage adaptation of the iconic film PURPLE RAIN will rock the historic State Theatre for one additional week, now running Thursday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 23 as the final show in the 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season.

This will be the only extension of PURPLE RAIN in Minneapolis and must end Sunday, November 23.

The company of PURPLE RAIN will feature KRIS KOLLINS, who is making his professional stage debut in the lead role of The Kid, and Rachel Webb, who will co-star as Apollonia. Additional cast includes BILAAL AVAZ as Doc, Leon Addison Brown as Father, JACI CALDERON as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard, JR. as Billy Sparks, ANISSA GRIEGO as Jill, Jared Howelton as Morris, Christina Jones as Brenda, EMMA LENDERMAN as Lisa, GÍAN PÉREZ as Bobby, KONDWANI PHIRI as Mark, Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome, and Grace Yoo as Wendy.

The production's ensemble will include SOLYMAR BAXTER, CHRISTIAN BURSE, Jojo Carmichael, Adante Carter, TRAJAN CLAYTON, Chase Maxwell, Peli Naomi Woods, Christine Shepard, DION SIMMONS GRIER, JAKE TRIBUS and SABRINA VICTOR. JASON KORN will be The Kid alternate, playing the role at performances to be determined.

The world premiere musical adaptation, PURPLE RAIN, brings to life the electrifying, fictional journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, “The Kid” fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The musical features a story by Prince; a book by Two-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn; music and lyrics by Prince; choreography by Ebony Williams; and direction by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. Tony Award Winner Jason Michael Webb is the production's Music Supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations for the production.

PURPLE RAIN will feature scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn; video & projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; costume design by Montana Levi Blanco; lighting design by Yi Zhao; sound design by Palmer Hefferan; hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan; and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. The production's Casting Director is Taylor Williams and the Production Stage Manager is Amanda Spooner.

Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, will serve the production as Music Advisers.

ABOUT PURPLE RAIN

Released in July 1984 by Warner Bros, the film PURPLE RAIN was originated by Prince, directed by Albert Magnoli and written by Magnoli and William Blinn. It was Prince's film debut.

PURPLE RAIN is a cultural phenomenon, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made, grossing close to $100 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2019, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Prince and The Revolution's iconic soundtrack, PURPLE RAIN, was released in June 1984. The album received two Grammys, three American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks. The album is certified 13x Platinum by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.