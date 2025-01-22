PRETTY GUARDIAN: SAILOR MOON Comes to the Orpheum in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced that Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the worldwide smash-hit 2.5D musical sensation based on the wildly popular manga, will arrive in Minneapolis on Sunday, April 6 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.).

Following its sensational month-long engagement in London, the production will launch a North American tour this March, with technical rehearsals and previews held in Pittsburgh, PA, and an official opening on March 15 in Austin, TX, in partnership with South by Southwest (SXSW). Produced by Makoto Matsuda (appare) and Kumiko Yoshii (Gorgeous Entertainment), this must-see event is sure to enchant fans and newcomers alike. For more information, visit .

With book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura (Musical: The Prince of Tennis, Tokyo Revengers The Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the visually stunning show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

With a mix of action, heartfelt moments, and iconic music, this production sees the manga characters brought to life on stage, in an epic story-telling live show experience guaranteed to wow audiences night after night, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

Tickets for the North American tour will go onsale to the general public at 10am ET on Friday, Jan. 31. Exclusive presales will be available for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live in the days leading up to Jan. 31 through the show’s Official Fan Group. Ticket access and onsale timing may differ in some markets so please visit the venue’s web site for exact onsale information. To sign up for the mailing list, please visit www.sailormoonsuperlive.com

“At its very basic, ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ is about five girlfriends banding together to fight for what they believe in... that’s timely,” said writer and director Kaori Miura. “Sailor Moon and her fellow guardians are equipped with powers that help them defeat evil and the characters are imbued with the self-determination to have agency and make their own confident decisions. In short, they are the ultimate example of ‘girl power.’”

