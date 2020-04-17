MPR Invites Minnesota to Sing 'You've Got a Friend' Friday Night

Minnesota Public Radio is inviting the entire state of Minnesota to join in Bring the Sing Home at 5:53 p.m. Friday, according to TwinCities.com. Minnesotans are invited to step outside or open a window to join their neighbors in singing Carole King's "You've Got a Friend."

"You've Got a Friend" will be broadcast simultaneously on Classical MPR, 89.3 The Current and MPR News. Lyrics to "You've Got a Friend" and more information can be found at classicalmpr.org/sing. The song will conclude at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Brian Newhouse, managing director of Classical MPR, said in a news release, "While COVID-19 prevents us from physically gathering, there are still ways we can make meaningful connections. One Voice Mixed Chorus' Jane Ramseyer Miller proposed this wonderful idea, which brings us all together through the power of music.

"Carole King sings 'ain't it good to know that you've got a friend,' and with Minnesotans singing these words in unison, I can't imagine a better way to bring us closer and create a moment of hope in an otherwise dark time."

Singers are asked to share videos and photos of their own or their neighborhood's Bring the Sing Home experience with the hashtag #BringtheSingHome. Participants can also post these to the Facebook event page, found under Events on Classical MPR's Facebook page.

Read the original article on TwinCities.com.





