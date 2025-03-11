MEAN GIRLS National Tour Comes To The Ordway In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present the North American Tour of Mean Girls—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—April 8-13, 2025. Tickets are available now at Ordway.org or by contacting the ticket office at 651-224-4222.

“This coming-of-age story has captivated audiences for more than 20 years,” said Chris Harrington, President and CEO of the Ordway. “Whether you grew up watching the 2004 movie or have never seen it, this musical strikes universal chords with incredible humor and promises a fun time at the Ordway.”

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw.

The touring cast features Katie Yeomans as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Joshua Morrisey as Damian Hubbard, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Gandhi as Kevin G, Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George and Tym Brown as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Megan Arseneau, Gino Bloomberg, Armani Brown, Connor Buonaccorsi, Paloma D’Auria, Kayla Goins, Owen Kent Ing, Madeline Kendall, Giulia Marolda, Tay Marquise, Brandon Moreno, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Michael Mottram, Lucy Rhoades, Ariel Shani and Jocelyn Darci Trimmer.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said, “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said Mean Girls “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available. The musical is rated PG-13.

ABOUT THE ORDWAY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Located in the heart of downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota, the Ordway is a leading performing arts center that is home to a variety of performances that encompass the finest in Broadway musicals, concerts, dance and vocal artists. Renowned for its welcoming atmosphere and comfortable environment, the Ordway includes a 1,900-seat Music Theater, a state-of-the-art 1,100-seat Concert Hall and spacious lobbies. Each summer, the Ordway presents the Flint Hills Family Festival, one of the longest-standing and most accessible events of its kind in the country. 2025 is a milestone year for the Ordway, as it’s celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding, the 25th annual Flint Hills Family Festival and the 10th anniversary of the Concert Hall’s opening. The Ordway is a member of the Arts Partnership, a collaboration of the four performing arts organizations that serve audiences at the Ordway. The Ordway’s mission is to be a cornerstone of exceptional artistic, educational and cultural experiences. Learn more at ordway.org.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

