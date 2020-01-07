Let It Go with the Regional Premiere of Disney's FROZEN JR. at the Playhouse Family Theatre

The Duluth Playhouse kicks off the new year with the regional premiere of the enchanting modern classic, Disney's Frozen JR, at the Playhouse Family Theatre. It performs at the Depot from January 10-26, 2020 and is directed by Emily Lanik Parr. Disney's Frozen JR is brought to the stage by presenting sponsor Marline & Associates LLC, and costume sponsor SEK Design.

"This will be the regional premiere of Frozen JR in our area, and we are so excited to bring it to life in the new year!" said Amber Burns, Artistic Director of the Family Theatre.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Disney's Frozen JR brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. This show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, such as Do You Want To Build A Snowman, For the First Time in Forever, In Summer, and the Oscar-winning Let It Go, to name a few, plus five new songs written specially for the Broadway production.

Making this production especially special, is the wintry mix of special effects that will transform the theatre into a winter wonderland. Theatrical projections (utilizing six different projectors) and a variety of stagecraft techniques will deliver audiences to the mythical Arendelle to witness nature's wonders, such as the northern lights, a blizzard, and the coming of spring.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Daniel Benoit on board to design the show's projections," added Burns. "The magic that Elsa brings to the show will be created by Daniel and his team through multiple projection surfaces, animations, and even some robotics!"

Sound designer Nick Gosen is also being brought into the design process to create a surround sound environment, so audiences will not only see Arendelle's magic, but hear it, too.

This cast includes Lussi Salmela as Anna, Isabelle Hansen as Elsa, Aedan Albert as Kristoff, Logan Johnsrud as Hans, Jackson Chederquist as Olaf, and Melissa Schroeder as Sven, as well as a total cast size of 38, featuring students ages 18 and younger.

Patrons are urged to not wait to purchase tickets. Group sales and school matinee performances are also available (please call the Box Office for either of these options - 218.733.7555).





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You