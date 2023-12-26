Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Max Wojtanowicz - MUSICAL MONDAYS - Lush 33%

Lori Dokken - WOMEN ON THE MOON - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 14%

Jennifer Eckes - JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD - Bryant Lake Bowl 10%

Joyann Parker - PATSY CLINE - Crooners Supper Club 8%

Ein Schwab - DR. JAY'S CABARET - Crooners Supper Club 7%

Mistress Ginger - LOOKING FOR LIZA - Crooners Supper Club 7%

Susy Killeen - DR. JAY'S CABARET - kj's hideaway 5%

Aja Parham - THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS - Songbook Live 5%

Josh Carson, Emily Dussault and Leslie Vincent - TWEE AF: THIS SHOW WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE - Bryant Lake Bowl 5%

Emily Fury Daly - FURIOUS - No Name Bar, Winona 3%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Crooners Supper Club 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 11%

Jen Haider - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 7%

Maggie Koller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 6%

Maeve Mellen - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Kelly Nelson - EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 5%

Joey Miller - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

Kyle Weiler - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 4%

Alison Solomon - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 4%

Kyle Weiler - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 4%

Ann Brown - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Kirstin Nelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Delaney Hunter - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Laura Mahler - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Jenessa Iverson - MARY POPPINS - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Michael Terrell Brown - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Chris Adam - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Stephanie Anne Bertumen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Krista Kemp - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

Marley Ritchie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 2%

Madi Nelson - NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

Allyson Richert/Ben Bakken - PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 2%

Heather Fisher - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Stephanie Hamilton - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre 55 2%

Melissa Rose - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Christina Leines - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valérie Thérèse Bart - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 10%

Jen Kroshus - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 9%

A. Emily Heaney - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Mathew LeFebvre - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 7%

Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 6%

Jen Kroshus - WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 5%

John Merritt - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 5%

Rich Hamson - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 4%

Trevor Bowen - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 4%

Laura Wacker-Hansen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Samantha Fromm Haddow - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 3%

Christy Branham - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Christa Ludwig - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

Meghan Kent - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Jessica Moore - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 2%

Sarah Christenson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Bunce Performing Arts 2%

Carol Shukle - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Sansfacon - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Christy Branham - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Mary Wellman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Samantha Fromm Haddow - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Carol Shukle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Westonka Community Theatref 2%

Bronson Talcott - MARY POPPINS - 4 Community Theatre 2%

John Merritt - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 21%

A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 17%

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 17%

GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 11%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 9%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 9%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 6%

GREAT GATSBY - Collide 6%

THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Peter Rothstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 12%

Christopher Teipner - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 8%

Braylon Lane - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Kelsie Balon Peck - CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 6%

Vanessa Brooke Agnes - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 5%

SARNA LAPINE - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 5%

Eric Morris - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 4%

Vanessa M. H. Powers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Christopher Teipner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

Rob Sutherland - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 3%

Farrah Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Adán Varela - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 3%

Tyler Michaels King - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Jeff Anderson - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

Marci Lucht - NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

Justin Madsen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Scott Ford - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Ryan DeLaCroix - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Kivan Kirk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Anna Olson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Sharayah Russell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 2%

JC Lippold - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ashland Productions 2%

Kristin Nelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

John Potter - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Haj - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 14%

Risa Brainin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 8%

Melissa Maxwell - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 8%

Harry Waters Jr. - BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 8%

Greta Grosch - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 7%

Addie Gorlan Han - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 6%

George Roesler - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 6%

Eric Morris & Mason Tyer - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 6%

Tarah Flanagan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

Linda Paulsen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 4%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 4%

Talvin Wilkes - LOCOMOTION - Children’s Theatre Company 4%

Kari Steinbach - OUR TOWN - Open Window Theatre 3%

Brandon Raghu - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 3%

Steve H. Broadnax III - SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 3%

Allison Vincent - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 3%

Matt Saxe - CLUE: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre 2%

Megan K. Pence - CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Amber Bjork - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Heidi Richardson-Duggan - WCT WINTER VARIETY SHOW - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Doug Scholz-Carlson - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Brad Erickson - FARGO ALLEGRO - Nightfall Productions (MN Fringe) 1%



Best Ensemble

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 9%

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 5%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 5%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 5%

HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 3%

CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 3%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Melancholics Anonymous 3%

BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

GODSPELL - Open Door Community Theater 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 13%

Jacob Hofer - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 8%

Tom Prestin - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 8%

Donald Holder - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 8%

Seth Bercich & Jacob Pasiuk - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Shannon Elliott - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

Kyia Britts - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 5%

James Erickson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Jacob Hofer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 4%

Robert Wierzel - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 4%

Mark Kieffer - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Braeden Cliff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Karin Olson - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Alex Clark - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

James Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Michael Klaers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Kyia Britts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Avery Reagan - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Andrew Vance - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

Alyssa Kraft - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lakeshore Players 2%

Alice Endo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 1%

Alice Endo - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Pablo Santiago - SHANE - Guthrie Theater 1%

Alex Clark - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 1%

Josiah Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jason Hansen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 12%

Aaron VanDanacker - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 10%

Denise Prosek - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 7%

Trevor Woggan - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Aaron VanDanacker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 7%

Derick Rehurek - THE SECRET GARDEN - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7%

Brenda Varda - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

Bradley Beahen - GODSPELL - Artistry 5%

Sarah Meier - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Casey Barker and Josh Roeser - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Wesley Frye - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 4%

Logan Campbell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Derick Rehurek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 3%

Wesley Frye - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lakeshore Players Theatre 3%

Bradley Beahen - BRIGHT STAR - DalekoArts 3%

Sean Barker - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Tyler Eliason & Noah Wilson - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

Wesley Frye - THE WEDDING SINGER - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Jack Johnston - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ashland Productions 1%

Evan Tyler Wilson - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Raymond Berg - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 1%

Jamie Schmidt - THE MUSIC MAN - Rosetown Playhouse 1%

Hawken Paul & Kayla Dvorak Feld - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Randal Buikema - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Gilbert and Sullivan Very Light Opera Company 1%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 1%



Best Musical

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 12%

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 8%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 5%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 2%

NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

HELLO DOLLY - Theater Latte Da 2%

RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Burnsville Summer Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

AN AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s Theatre Company 24%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 11%

BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 9%

A GIRL SCOUT'S GUIDE TO EXORCISM - Melancholics Anonymous 8%

BORN WITH TEETH - Guthrie Theater 8%

THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 7%

SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 6%

THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 6%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 5%

THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 5%

SHANE - Guthrie Theater 4%

WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 4%

DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 2%

FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD - Park Square Theatre 1%

FARGO ALLEGRO - Nightfall Productions (MN Fringe) 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Capello - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 9%

Will Dusek - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 6%

Bridget Benson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 5%

Brandon Densmore - THE SECRET GARDEN - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

Mia Nelson - WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 4%

Katherine Fried - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

Shana Eisenberg - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Jack Lambert - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

Christian Peitsch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Freya Klein - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 2%

Xander Condie - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Lisa Howard - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Erica Kerstetter - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Courtney Rodd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 2%

Marissa Noe - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Keri Hommez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 2%

Monty Hayes - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 2%

Jaclyn McDonald - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Emily Tyra - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 2%

John Jamison II - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 2%

Kacie Riddle - LEGALLY BLONDE - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Sam Verdick - CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Zach Fimon - NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 1%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ashland Productions 1%

Christie Kullman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Regina Marie Williams - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 13%

Michael Braugher - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 8%

Avi Aharoni - DANCING LESSONS - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 8%

Noah Hynick - OUR TOWN - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 7%

William DeMeritt - SHANE - Guthrie Theater 6%

Luke Aaron Davidson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 5%

Ashley Bowen - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 5%

Junie Edwards - LOCOMOTION - Childrens Theatre Company 5%

Ron Ravensborg - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Shayla Corteau - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 4%

Kristen Azira - SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 4%

Chauncy Thomas - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 4%

Ashley Bowen - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Ben Tallen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Megan K. Pence - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Lakeshore Players 3%

De'Onna Prince - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Thomas Bevan - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 2%

Abby Slater - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 2%

Emily Fury Daly - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Emily Grodzik - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Mikell Sapp - DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 1%

Michael Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 1%

Daniel Walker - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 1%

Jake Leif - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 1%



Best Play

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 13%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 11%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 10%

HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 9%

BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 6%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 6%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Guthrie Theater 6%

NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 4%

THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 4%

DANCING LESSONS - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 3%

EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 3%

WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 3%

THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

BORN WITH TEETH - Guthrie Theater 3%

THE THREE MUSKEERS - Lakeshore Players 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

OUR TOWN - Open Window Theatre 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 2%

BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 1%

CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 1%

DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 1%

THE BOOK CLUB: PLAY - Theatre in the Round 1%



Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - Minnesota Opera 38%

DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Minnesota Opera 31%

THREE DECEMBERS - Skylark Opera Theatre 16%

DARK SISTERS - Journey North Opera 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 12%

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 10%

Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 9%

Vicky Erickson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Adam Oster - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 7%

Ivy Treccani - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 5%

Hannah Johnson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 5%

Jan Chambers - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 4%

Sarah Bahr - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 4%

Joe Johnson - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 4%

Dietrich Poppen/Crist Ballas - EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Ursula K Bowden - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 4%

Katie Edwards - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 3%

Devyn Becker - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Farrah Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Jami Newstrom - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 3%

Brady Whitcomb - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 2%

Chelsea Masteller Warren - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 2%

Justin Hooper - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Joel Sass - THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 2%

Dave Pust - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 1%

MJ Leffler & Antonia Perez - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Luke Rogers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Michaela Lochen - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Brady Whitcomb - CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Morrow - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 13%

Born into Royalty - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 11%

Aaron VanDanacker - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 9%

Matthew Hayes - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Tom Prestin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 6%

Born into Royalty - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 6%

Darron L West - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 6%

Jon Christenson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 5%

Jeff Geisler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 5%

Scott O'Brien - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

Alan Pagel - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 4%

Tom Dahle - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Kristin Smith - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Kathrine Horowitz - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 3%

Andy Horka - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

Nathaniel Glewwe - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 2%

Jeff Polunas - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Nathaniel Glewwe - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 1%

Nathaniel Glewwe - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 1%

C. Andrew Mayer - THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 1%

Born into Royalty - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 1%

Jacob M. Davis - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 1%

Born into Royalty - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Wariboko Semenitari - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 7%

Audrey Mojica - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 7%

Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 5%

Sydney Summers - GREASE - Soar regional arts 5%

Collin Norton-Zeimet - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 4%

Sam Stoll - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 4%

John Siracusa - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

John Yi - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Maddie Napolski - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 2%

Mars Severson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Tod Peterson - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 2%

Imani Harris - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Collin Krieger - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Stacey Dolan - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Tony Peterson - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Lois Estell - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Lucas Bueling - NEWSIES - Stages 2%

Dan Feia - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Marley Ritchie - A CHOURS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Regina Marie Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Brandon Osero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Jasper Grawe - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Meta Lobben - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 2%

Tom Monn - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 1%

Javari Horne - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Anya Whelan-Smith - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 14%

William Sturdivant - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 9%

Peter Christian Hansen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 8%

Anna Hashizume - FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD - Park Square Theatre 8%

Matt Saxe - BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 8%

Lois Estell - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 6%

John Siracusa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Westonka Community Theatref 5%

Sarah Furniss - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 5%

Ray Dooley - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 4%

Anna Olson - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 4%

Jeffery Nolan - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 4%

Taylor Evans - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 3%

Lucas Gerstner - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 3%

Emily Fury Daly - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Todd Hansen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Ariel Pinkerton - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 2%

Gary Jader - MURDERED TO DEATH - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Tarah Flanagan - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Luke Aaron Davidson - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Peter Christian Hansen - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 1%

Raúl Arámbula - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Christopher Gerson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Patti Gage - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 1%

Samuel Ahern - STARVED AT THE MINNESOTA FRINGE - Vintage Players Productions/Mindless Mirth & Samuel Ahern 1%

Benjamin Boucvalt - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s theatre company 21%

WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 16%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 12%

MATILDA - Chaska Valley Family Theater 9%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 6%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stages 5%

THE MUSIC MAN - Rosetown Playhouse 4%

SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Normandale Community College 4%

WESTONKA COMMUNITY THEATRE CHILDREN'S PLAYHOUSE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Buffalo Community Theater 3%

SHERWOOD - Theatre in the Round 3%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 3%

LOCOMOTION - Childrens Theatre Company 2%

DESCENDANTS - Stages 1%

