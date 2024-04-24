Video: See The New Trailer For Four Humors' RASPUTIN At Open Eye Theatre

This production is an investigation into the three alleged true accounts of Rasputin's demise and the ensuing chaos of Mother Russia's fate.
Humors has announced the return of Rasputin, a theatrical exploration of the mystic mad monk's notorious death, playing from May 9 through May 18, 2024, at Open Eye Theatre.
This production is an investigation into the three alleged true accounts of Rasputin's demise and the ensuing chaos of Mother Russia's fate.
Moscow, December 30, 1916: As the Great War intensifies, the proletariat rises, and Rasputin is found dead under mysterious circumstances near a frozen river. Rasputin revisits these events, merging historical conjecture and theatrical whimsy. The play utilizes a Rashomon-style narrative where three different storytellers recount the increasingly bizarre events leading to the mad monk's death.
Writers/Performers: Ryan Lear, Brant Miller, Matt Spring, Allison Vincent
Music: Christa Rübsam (Live Performance)
Costumes: Mandi Johnson
Lighting: Jon Kirchhofer
Projections: Brant Miller
Stage Manager: Corie Casper
Run Time: 70 minutes (no intermission)
Suitable for ages 16 and up
Contains adult language, violence, blood effects, and gunshots
Accessibility:
For accessibility information and requests, please contact us at 612-874-6338 or via email at boxoffice@openeyetheatre.org.
Masks are required for all attendees during the Sunday performance. For other shows, masks are optional. COVID-19 Policy Details.
Videos