Video: See The New Trailer For Four Humors' RASPUTIN At Open Eye Theatre

Humors has announced the return of Rasputin, a theatrical exploration of the mystic mad monk's notorious death, playing from May 9 through May 18, 2024, at Open Eye Theatre.

This production is an investigation into the three alleged true accounts of Rasputin's demise and the ensuing chaos of Mother Russia's fate.

About the Show:

Moscow, December 30, 1916: As the Great War intensifies, the proletariat rises, and Rasputin is found dead under mysterious circumstances near a frozen river. Rasputin revisits these events, merging historical conjecture and theatrical whimsy. The play utilizes a Rashomon-style narrative where three different storytellers recount the increasingly bizarre events leading to the mad monk's death.

Creative Team:

Writers/Performers: Ryan Lear, Brant Miller, Matt Spring, Allison Vincent

Music: Christa Rübsam (Live Performance)

Costumes: Mandi Johnson

Lighting: Jon Kirchhofer

Projections: Brant Miller

Stage Manager: Corie Casper

Run Time: 70 minutes (no intermission)

Age Recommendation/Content Awareness:

Suitable for ages 16 and up

Contains adult language, violence, blood effects, and gunshots

Accessibility:

For accessibility information and requests, please contact us at 612-874-6338 or via email at boxoffice@openeyetheatre.org.

COVID Precautions:

Masks are required for all attendees during the Sunday performance. For other shows, masks are optional. COVID-19 Policy Details.