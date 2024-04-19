Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Artistry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Sheena Janson Kelley as Maria

Photo by Junia Morrow

Prepare to be swept away by the timeless magic of one of the most beloved musicals of all time, now gracing the stage at Artistry! "The Sound of Music" brings to life a captivating array of cherished Rodgers & Hammerstein melodies, from the uplifting "Climb Every Mountain" to the charming "My Favorite Things," the infectious "Do-Re-Mi," and the iconic "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," alongside the titular show-stopper. With its enduring appeal spanning over six decades, this enduring classic has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning numerous Tony Awards, including the prestigious Best Musical accolade. This spring, whether you're discovering it for the first time or revisiting its enchanting story, join us at the Schneider Theater for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Photo by Junia Morrow

The hills truly come alive at Artistry with their rendition of the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, "The Sound of Music." While many are familiar with the classic film starring Julie Andrews, Artistry's production offers a fresh perspective that captivates audiences, both young and old.

The set design is elegantly simple, with the majestic mountains as a backdrop and various backdrops depicting the abbey, the Von Trapp house, and more. The costumes are fitting for the time period, and the numerous costume changes for Maria and the children are executed flawlessly, enhancing the visual appeal of the performance.

Sheena Janson Kelley shines as Maria, bringing a refreshing interpretation to the role while still honoring its iconic essence. It's particularly gratifying to see Maria portrayed by an AAPI actress, adding a new layer of depth to the character. Her rendition of the iconic "Sound of Music" song sets the perfect tone for the production. Susan Hofflander delivers a standout performance as Mother Abbess, capturing the essence of the character and delivering a stirring rendition of "Climb Every Mountain." Rodolfo Nieto impresses as Captain Von Trapp, commanding the stage with his deep, rich speaking and singing voice. I also appreciated his rendition of "Edelweiss" in this production.

Photo by Junia Morrow

The young actors portraying the Von Trapp children also deserve praise for their commendable performances. Taking on such demanding roles is no small feat, yet they embody their characters with sincerity and commitment, adding to the overall charm of the production.

Artistry's rendition of "The Sound of Music" is a delightful and engaging theatrical experience that breathes new life into a beloved classic. With its talented cast, impressive set design, and timeless music, this production is sure to enchant audiences of all ages.

