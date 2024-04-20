Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Before becoming an Emmy-winning TV icon, Mandy Patinkin had already secured his place as a Tony-winning Broadway legend. In "Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive," the celebrated actor, singer, and storyteller steps into his most captivating role yet: that of a concert performer.

"The New Yorker" hails Patinkin as a master of the showstopper, and in this unforgettable evening, he lives up to that reputation with gusto. "Being Alive" showcases a curated selection of Broadway classics and beloved American tunes handpicked by Mandy himself. From the timeless melodies of Irving Berlin and Cole Porter to the lyrical depth of Stephen Sondheim and the heartfelt storytelling of Harry Chapin, Patinkin takes the audience on a mesmerizing musical odyssey that lingers long after the final notes fade away.

It was an absolute delight to experience the legendary Mandy Patinkin live in concert. My familiarity with his illustrious career spans from his iconic roles in "Evita," "Sunday in the Park with George," "The Wild Party," "The Secret Garden," and more. Particularly close to my heart is his portrayal of Tateh in the film adaptation of "Ragtime," a cherished musical of mine. I've also had the pleasure of watching him in one of his recent films, "Wonder," where he starred alongside Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

In the concert, Mandy graced the stage alongside Adam Ben-David at the grand piano. Throughout the evening, he effortlessly intertwined storytelling with music, inviting us into his world. Opening with a captivating School Days Medley followed by the charming Tisket a Tasket, Mandy treated us to a repertoire of songs, some of which were new to me but equally enchanting. The stage was adorned with simplicity—a lone chair, a ghost light, and the grand piano—yet Mandy's theatrical flair, complemented by playful props and lighting, created an immersive experience.

The audience was thoroughly captivated by his rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and his soulful interpretation of Stephen Sondheim classics. Amidst the music, Mandy paused to share poignant anecdotes from his life journey, from his humble beginnings to his current stature. His heartfelt reflections on family, upbringing, and his theatrical origins added a deeper layer of connection to the performance. Graciously acknowledging the songwriters and composers behind each piece, Mandy closed the evening with a touching rendition of "Over the Rainbow" in Hebrew.

Thank you, Mandy, for an evening filled with soul-stirring storytelling and exquisite music. Your performance was truly unforgettable.

For those interested in upcoming concerts and ticket information, please click the button below.