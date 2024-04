Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to ABC 6 News, Rochester Civic Theatre held auditions on April 12th for dogs to play Bruiser and Rufus in their production

Gabrielle Barnidge, who plays Elle Woods, and Jayna Hartzell, who plays Margot, spoke to ABC 6 News about the auditions.

“We’re looking for a dog who is easy to work with, can be picked up, bark on command,” Barnidge told ABC 6.

The production will run from May 17 through June 2.