Review: TIM MCGRAW: STANDING ROOM ONLY TOUR 2024 at Xcel Energy Center

The iconic country superstar Tim McGraw graced the stage of the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 21, 2024, captivating a sold-out audience. The evening kicked off with stellar performances by Randall King and Carly Pearce, setting the stage on fire and priming the crowd for the main event.

Tim McGraw at the Xcel Energy in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

Tim McGraw's stage setup was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a vast backdrop screen adorned with dynamic projections, with his band positioned prominently in front. Adding to the visual feast, a lengthy runway extended into the heart of the audience, ensuring an immersive experience. The stage came alive with dazzling lighting effects, including lasers and strobes, amplifying the electrifying atmosphere of the concert.

Launching into his set with the energetic anthem "Truck Yeah," amidst a sea of cowboy hats, flannel shirts, and boots, Tim instantly ignited the crowd's fervor. Clad in a sleek ensemble of a black cowboy hat, shirt, skinny jeans, and boots, he effortlessly delivered hit after hit. From his soulful rendition of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" to the unexpected but crowd-pleasing cover of Nelly's "Over and Over," Tim showcased his versatility and artistry. The infectious groove of "I Like It, I Love It" had the audience on their feet, dancing and singing along, while poignant ballads like "Highway Don't Care," featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban, brought moments of heartfelt reflection.

Tim McGraw at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

Closing the night with a trio of encores, including the heartfelt "The Cowboy In Me," the uplifting "Humble and Kind," and the timeless "Live Like You Were Dying," Tim McGRaw left an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans.

Thank you, Tim McGRaw, for an unforgettable evening of country music! Here's hoping for your swift return to our stage.

Tim McGraw at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Photo by Jared Fessler

For those who missed out, I wholeheartedly recommend catching Tim McGRaw on his Standing Room Only Tour. For ticket and concert information, be sure to visit the link below.