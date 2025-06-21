Interview: Suzie Toot of SUZIE TOOT: IF YOU KNEW SUZIE.. ONE WOMAN SHOW at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We are chatting with the brilliant and unpredictable Suzie Tootâ€”fresh off RuPaulâ€™s Drag Race Season 17 and now stepping into the spotlight with her one-woman show, If You Knew Suzieâ€¦, at Amsterdam Bar & Hall on June 24. Known for her vintage flair, tap-dancing roots, and whip-smart storytelling, Suzieâ€™s bringing an evening of live music, humor, and deeply personal reflection to the stage. From childhood performances to national TV fame, this show promises a wild, heartfelt ride through the mind of one of dragâ€™s most original voices.

What is your favorite musical?



My favorite musical is and will always be Little Shop of Horrors. Itâ€™s perfectly weird, irreverent and crazy while also being deeply earnest and heartfelt. Itâ€™s everything I love about drag.



What is your favorite musical song?



That is so tough. One of my all-time favorite is Sing Happy from Flora the Red Menace. It is a gorgeous reminder to continue to pick yourself up every day. And it was first song by my ultimate diva, miss Liza Minelli.



What would be your dream role in a musical?



There are tons but the one Iâ€™m manifesting the hardest is Charity Valentine in Sweet Charity. I love her story and her journey so so much and I think the culture is due for a fabulous queer revival of the show.



What are you looking forward to your performance at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall?



This is a completely brand-new show and my very first venture into cabaret so Iâ€™m really thrilled to do it all for the first time! The last time i performed in Minnesota/St Paul the crowd was so incredible and so giving so I canâ€™t think of a better place to be.



What do you hope audiences take away from your performances?



I just want to the people who come to the show to have fun ! Thereâ€™s educational and emotional pieces to the show but mostly I want to help people escape from the less glamorous parts of their lives for just a little bit.



Any favorite places in Minnesota or places youâ€™re hoping to check out?



You know, I had such a great time at the Saloon last time I was there so hopefully Iâ€™ll get a chance to check it out again, everybody who works there were so sweet.

Thank you Suzie for your time! We look forward to having you here! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments