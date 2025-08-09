Interview: Steven Nicholas of MIND READER at Rarig Nolte Xperimental Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steven Nicholas

Photo by Kelsey Trusty

Today, we're sitting down with Steven Nicholas, the mind behind the show Mind Reader, currently playing at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. Steven’s journey into the world of mind reading started with childhood magic shows and eventually evolved into creating experiences that leave audiences not just entertained, but genuinely awestruck. It’s all about crafting moments that feel real and make people question the impossible.

While Steven's show has been a hit with the enthusiastic Minnesota Fringe crowds, he’s drawn inspiration from a wide range of places—music, old films, and, of course, his incredible friends and collaborators. Though he’s only been in Minnesota for a short time, he’s already found a special connection to the festival and its vibrant energy.

We’ll get into what led Steven to mind reading, what he hopes audiences take away from his performances, and why the feeling of mystery and wonder is something so many people crave.

What inspired you to pursue mind reading and magic?

The truth is that there were probably many different factors and inspirations which lead me to mind reading. As long as I can remember, I've always been attracted to great mysteries and that developed into creating the experience of mystery for others. I did perform magic shows when I was quite young, but in my late teens I became more interested in "psychics" and I wanted to create an experience of mystery that felt a bit more "real" for audiences. These days my inspirations come in many different forms, from music, to old films, to my wonderful group of friends and collaborators.



What does it mean to you to be a part of and perform at the Minnesota Fringe Festival?

I've had a great experience at the Minnesota Fringe Festival so far. The audiences were incredibly enthusiastic and supportive. The festival is well run and has a passionate fan base. It's a pleasure to be a part of a festival that embraces such a wide range of shows and performers. I'm a bit sad that the festival is nearing the end but hope to return again for future performances here in Minnesota.

What do you hope audiences always take away from your performances?

I don't necessarily want to dictate what an audience should take away from the show, but if one left feeling that they had a positive and entertaining evening, I would consider that a win. The experience of mystery is somewhat rare in most people's lives, and I find that the feeling of awe and wonder is something that many audiences crave. The show also places an emphasis on the idea of overcoming obstacles and achieving things greater than you might have thought you were capable of. Some attendees have shared that they found some inspiration in those moments, and of course it's encouraging to hear that they took away something positive from the performance.

Do you have any favorite spots in Minnesota?

I've only spent a little over a week in Minnesota, and most of my time has been devoted to festival activities, so I can't say that I have a ton of favorite spots, but I have developed a small attachment to the Rarig Center, and I hope to visit again soon.

Thank you Steven for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.