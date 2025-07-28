Interview: Scott Lykins of LAKES AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scott Lykins, co-founder and Executive Director of the Lakes Area Music Festival. Since its start in 2009, the Festival has grown from a small, homegrown idea into a nationally respected organization that brings top classical musicians from around the country to perform in the heart of central Minnesota.

At its core, the Festival is about connection — between artists and audiences, between community and creativity. Its mission is simple but powerful: to spark meaningful musical experiences in the Brainerd Lakes area by creating space for world-class performance and collaboration.

Scott has been instrumental in shaping the Festival’s vision: to be a cultural force that not only enriches the local community but also plays a vital role in the broader classical music world. We’re excited to hear more about how it all came to be, the challenges and milestones along the way, and what’s on the horizon for this unique and growing organization.

What first inspired your passion for music, and what motivated you to pursue a career in the arts?

I grew up in the Brainerd Lakes area, and music was always a central part of my life—whether playing cello and piano growing up or attending concerts with my family. But growing up in a rural community like Brainerd I didn’t have a chance to experience hearing a full symphony orchestra until high school. I still remember heading to Orchestra Hall and hearing the Minnesota Orchestra play Brahms’ first symphony as a 16-year-old — I was hooked.

It wasn’t until I left to study music at Eastman that I realized how rare and precious it was to grow up in a place with such strong community and interest in the arts. I wanted to merge those two worlds: the excellence of world-class music-making with the deep, personal connection of a close-knit community. Returning to Brainerd to perform in the summers with my friends and founding the Lakes Area Music Festival gave me a way to do just that.

What do you enjoy most about being part of the Lakes Area Music Festival?

The people. Every summer, hundreds of artists travel from across the country to make music together here—and what’s remarkable is how quickly those artists, audience members, and local partners become a family. There's an extraordinary spirit of collaboration and trust at LAMF that fuels both artistic risk and personal connections. That sense of belonging—and of building something bigger than ourselves—is what keeps me engaged year after year.

What are you most looking forward to this season at Lake Area Music Festival?

This summer's theme is Myths & Magic, and the programming lives up to the name! We’re staging Hänsel & Gretel in a brand-new production set in Minnesota’s North Woods, bringing to life The Nightingale with a new musical setting, and opened with Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, which is just thrilling to experience live. I’m especially excited for our Magical Keys concert, where music and illusion come together in a unique family-friendly experience. Watching kids discover the magic of music—literally and figuratively—is always a highlight.

The first concert of the season is always a thrill, seeing the hard work of 11 months come together on stage. Kicking off this year was our Spellbound gala featuring two Broadway stars: Meghan Picerno (The Phantom of the Opera) and Andrea Ross (The Sound of Music). I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer.

What are some of your favorite local spots?

I love heading to Madden’s on Gull for cocktails and dinner at Mission Point. But I also love the small-town hits, such as breakfast at the Barn, drinks on the patio at Shep’s, or a night of dancing at Zorbaz. Above everything else though, there’s something about ending the day on a pontoon boat, watching the sunset, that never gets old—whether you’ve just played a Mahler symphony or are winding down after a long rehearsal.

Thank you Scott! For more information on upcoming events through Lake Area Music Festival, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy of Scott Lykins.