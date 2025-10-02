Interview: Lisa Reneé Pitts of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Currently lighting up the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical tells the story of one of America’s most iconic singer-songwriters through the music that defined generations. At the heart of this powerful production is Lisa Reneé Pitts, who plays the role of the Doctor — a grounding and emotionally resonant presence in Neil Diamond’s journey of self-reflection and healing.

An accomplished actress with credits spanning film, television, and theater, Lisa brings remarkable depth and sensitivity to the role. Her portrayal is both compassionate and commanding, guiding the audience through the emotional layers of Diamond’s story with nuance and grace.

As A Beautiful Noise continues its Minneapolis run through October 5, 2025, we caught up with Lisa to talk about stepping into this unique role, what drew her to the production, and how the music of Neil Diamond continues to move audiences night after night.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of A Beautiful Noise?

I truly love that we are bringing “Good Times” and joy to audiences around the world. The journey that we take them on, from the past to the present in the telling of this music icons rags to riches is truly exhilarating!! It’s more than just the man and his music. It’s a beautiful two character led PLAY within a massive jubilant MUSICAL! Specifically, it’s the authenticity, vulnerability and relatability of all the characters, along with the music I would say, that draws the audience in to this story where they are not only entertained but enlightened as well. That’s all very gratifying for me as an actor on tour.

What do you enjoy most about your role in A Beautiful Noise?

I love that my role as the Doctor is so multi-faceted. She doesn’t speak very much text, yet she speaks volumes in her presence and aptitude. She’s smart, funny, direct, insightful, patient, authoritative, motherly, practical, dedicated and quite fashionable as well!! She’s masterful in her therapy sessions in that she leads her patients to authentically help themselves w/ out them initially perceiving that the answers to their challenges have always been within them. She’s a listener who uses body language to communicate as well. I get to tap into ALL of her “roles” and “traits “throughout the show. That’s very rewarding for me to portray as an actor.

What is your favorite song in A Beautiful Noise?

ONE of my favorite songs is Brother Love! I just love the composition of the music, the lyrics etc. In my mind it creates such a vivid picture…. I imagine the narrator/character is surrounded by friends around a campfire perhaps and he’s sharing this jaw dropping experience he’s encountered. He relays the story, painting such a clear picture for his audience as if he’s reading from a children’s graphic storybook. “Room gets suddenly still and when you’d almost bet, you could hear yourself sweat. He walks in … Eyes black as coal and when he lifts his face, every ear in the place is on him”. I JUST LOVE IT!! It’s so descriptive!! So many great descriptive lines within that song! I just love it. I look forward to hearing it every night.

What is your favorite moment in A Beautiful Noise?

ONE of my favorite moments in the story is near the end when Neil-now and Neil- then sing “I Am, I Said”. It’s such a great climatic moment. Looking face to face into each other ‘s eyes, older self-speaking to younger self, coming to terms with who you were, who you are now and finding the courage to move forward into your “next”. It’s such a powerful defining moment. Quite often I’m presented with the question of what you would say to your younger self if you had the chance. In connecting again with young Lisa!! …. tapping into her dreams, desires and experiences, I would say I’m learning from our past, I’m striving to maintain gratitude in our present, and I’m looking forward to moving with wisdom into our future!!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience walks away exuberant, having relived a specific time in their lives. I hope many of the songs bring back beautiful memories as they sing along …. celebrating the musical contributions of the great Neil Diamond. Just as well, I hope they walk away with an awareness of mental health, and the challenges this instability can bring. I pray that they are inspired to reach out and get the help, support and resources they may need to combat any issues they may be facing within the mental health arena.

Do you have any favorite places in Minneapolis or places you're hoping to check out while here?

Well, I am also a fan of another musical icon, the one and only PRINCE Rogers Nelson!! So, I am hoping to at least drive past Paisley Park!!!

Thank you Lisa for your time, we are glad to have you here in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.