Interview: Jayden Montgomery of IOWA HAWKEYES VS MINNESOTA GOPHERS at Kinnick Stadium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the Iowa Hawkeyes gear up to face off against longtime Big Ten rival Minnesota, the excitement is building—not just because of the fight for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy, but also because this game means a lot on a personal level for many players.

One of those players is linebacker Jayden Montgomery, #36. Born in Iowa City and raised with roots in Dyersville, and curently attending the University of Iowa majoring in Finance and Enterprise Leadership. Jayden knows exactly what it means to wear black and gold. We chat with Jayden about football, the rivalry against Minnesota, game day vibes, and what fans can expect when the Hawkeyes take on the Gophers.

What got you into football?

Football’s been a part of my life forever. My dad was a football coach, so I basically grew up around the game. It was just a huge part of my family, and I always knew I’d play. Honestly, from the start, my dream was to play college football.

What’s football taught you along the way?

So much, really. Mostly about teamwork, learning how to work with other people and pushing towards a common goal. It also taught me the value of hard work, not just on the field but off it, too. Whether it’s lifting, practicing, or just managing your time well, football forces you to be disciplined and stick to a routine. Those lessons spill over into life beyond the game. The effort you put in now matters for the future.

What are you most proud of, both in football and outside of it?

On the field, I’m proud to be living my dream—playing college ball, especially here at Iowa. It’s something I’ve worked hard for, and being part of this program and having such great teammates around me means a lot. Off the field, I’m proud of being able to make a positive difference in people’s lives, whether that’s through leadership, setting a good example, or just supporting others.

What does it mean to you to be a Hawkeye?

It’s special. There’s no pro football team in Iowa, so all the love and passion is for the Hawkeyes. You really feel that from the fans every day. Plus, knowing the great guys who’ve worn this jersey before us and trying to live up to that legacy—there’s a lot of pride in that.

You’re involved with Team IMPACT. Tell us about that, especially your relationship with Gavin Springsteen.

Being part of Team IMPACT has been an amazing experience. A couple years ago, I was paired with Gavin Springsteen and his family. Gavin’s a really special kid—he’s battling cancer, but he’s always got a smile on his face. He’s incredibly positive despite everything he’s going through, and meeting him has been eye-opening for me. He’s taught me a lot about staying upbeat and appreciating life. I love stopping by to see him, especially when he’s in the hospital. It’s more than football—it’s about making a real difference.

What are you most looking forward to in the Iowa-Minnesota game?

I’m pumped for it. It’s always a fierce rivalry with tons of energy. Both teams are coached well, and it’s usually a tough, close game. It’s the kind of matchup you get excited about as a player—physical, competitive, and fun.

What do you want fans to take away from the game, whether they’re at Kinnick or watching on TV?

I want them to see that we’re out there giving it everything we’ve got—flying around, having fun, and playing hard every play. You can feel the passion and energy we bring, and hopefully, it makes them proud to be Hawkeye fans.

Any favorite local spots you like to hit up?

I’m a big fan of Estella’s Restaurant. The food’s great, and it’s definitely one of those places I always like going back to whenever I get the chance.

Thank you Jayden for your time!

For more ticket and event information, please click the ticket link button below.