Interview: Frankie Torres of LIVE AT THE LAKE! at Mississippi Pub

Frankie Torres

Photo by @keianamariephotographyy

Hailing from Minnetonka, Minnesota, Frankie developed her musical identity early, drawing influence from a wide array of genres. With roots grounded in blues and classic rock, she began performing publicly at just eight years old, singing at local bars and music festivals. Her talents gained national attention when she competed on Season 26 of NBC’s The Voice, advancing to The Knockouts as a member of Team Reba. Since her time on the show, Frankie has remained active in the Twin Cities music scene, performing both as a solo artist and fronting the high-energy cover band, Midnight Rambler.

We chat with Frankie about music, Minnesota, and upcoming performances.

What inspired you to pursue music?

As long as I can remember I have always had a passion for singing and performing. My parents say that I was singing before I could talk, and some of my earliest memories are of writing songs. I have such a dopamine rush when I am on stage, it just feels right where I belong. When I was 14 I performed at the Prior Lake Lakefront music festival. I was singing “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar infant of 15,000 people, and when it got to the bridge where the instruments cut out, I could hear the thousands of people singing along with me. I knew from that moment that singing on stage is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I love making people smile and dance. One day I hope to have a platform that I can use to bring awareness to and bolster the causes of mental health, the environment, and animal rescue.

Who were some of your musical influences?

I am influenced by many styles of music. My music journey started in the realm of classic rock and that has stayed a big influence in my original music and the cover music I love to perform. I also learned to love southern rock and the blues at an early age which also influences my music. In high school I was in choir and in college I was in acapella, and these styles influenced my songwriting skills. I love to incorporate harmonies and layers in my originals.

When anyone listens to your music or sees you perform, what do you hope they take away from the experience?

When people listen to my music, I want them to hear my musical influences and how I have uniquely combined my love of classic rock with my modern upbringing. I hope to create music that people of all ages can enjoy. I also want to tell emotionally potent stories with my songwriting - I try to make each of my original songs interesting and unique. When people see me perform, I hope they see my energy and feel a connection to my story and my voice.

What are some of your favorite local spots?

Some of my favorite places are Graze in Minneapolis, Excelsior as a whole (Excelsior Brewing, Lago Tacos, Maynards), The State Fair (Big Fat Bacon especially), The Green Room, The Narrows, and if I’m feeling fancy Manny’s Steakhouse in downtown.

Upcoming Performances:

- July 23 Mississippi Pub, Inner Grove Heights, 5:00

- July 25 Cowboy Jacks Rooftop, Minneapolis, 4:30

- August 4 Small Sums Summer Mixer, Minneapolis, 5:30

- August 6 Greenway Recording, Minneapolis, 8:00

- August 26 Dinos State Fair Grounds, 7:30

Thank you Frankie for your time! For more information on Frankie, please visit @frankietorresmusic