Interview: Dean Holt of DR. SEUSSâ€™ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Childrenâ€™s Theatre Company

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this CTC holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginableâ€”stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guyâ€™s heart.

Having been a part of the cast multiple times, what has the experience been like shifting into the driverâ€™s seat of such a beloved classic?

Having this opportunity has truly been incredible. It has allowed me to work with my friends and colleagues in a deeper way to collaborate on a shared vision for this story. Getting to see thoughts and ideas develop into impactful moments of storytelling, to have thoughtful discussions about what it is we want the audience to take away from our time together and to feel the support of cast, crew and the building as a whole has been humbling to say the least.

Seeing as this production has become a tradition for families to attend each year, do you feel a sense of pressure to maintain similar directorial choices from directors of the past or have you found yourself making changes that will surprise audiences?

Some of both, this show carries so many memories for me that it's difficult to not honor those that have come before, those memories and emotions are much of what make this story come alive.Â I have tried to pull moments, memories and lines from previous productions as well as find new ways to surprise and build on what we have learned. There will definitely be familiar moments, along with plenty of new ideas to allow the audience to immerse themselves in Whoville.Â I love the idea of this production being a holiday tradition for our audience and I think it speaks to the legacy of the story itself, a story that resonates because of its message and its heart. Holidays are, in fact, all about tradition and the idea of looking back as we look forward.Â Â

Not only are you directing this year but you are taking on the role of Old Max once again. What have you found is the biggest challenge in taking on both roles simultaneously?

Actually, Old Max is the perfect character to allow me to do this. The show is conjured by his memory of that fateful Christmas when the Grinch met Cindy Lou Who, and his Grinchy heart was changed as a result. As the guide to the show, I am able to curate the experience and hand off each scene as I watch the story unfold before my eyes. This has allowed me to step out and rehearse those scenes. I've also been fortunate to have my Assistant Director, Stacy McIntosh, have eyes on what I am doing so that she can find ways to focus my storytelling as well as having my understudy, Neal Beckman, walk through Old Max's journey so that I can have eyes on what I've been imagining. It's been a very rewarding experience.

What is your favorite line within the production? Why is it your favorite?Â

Oh, I have so many, I think I would have to say that it's in the top of Act 2 during a number called "Now's the Time". My dear friend (and fellow CTC Company Member) Autumn Ness sings, "Now and then remembering, all our past December-ing, all we do we've done before". I love this line and this song so much because it carries the idea of present, future and past. It reminds me of my own Christmas' past, as a child and as a parent, trying to hold on to moments in time as long as possible. It is a beautiful moment in the show and brings tears to my eyes every time!

Fun question: What is your favorite Christmas cookie/holiday treat?

Boy, I'll have to show my Scandinavian roots here, it's lefse! I love it with butter and sugar. Why is it we only have these treats once a year? I also love Pepperkakar cookies, full of sweet, spicy goodness.

