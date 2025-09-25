Interview: Craig Winberry of THE LIFE & MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Craig Winberry

Photo by Timothy Norris

On October 26, The Life and Music of George Michael comes to the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis for one night only—bringing the hits, style, and unmistakable voice of a pop legend back to the stage.

At the center of the show is Craig Winberry, who steps into the spotlight to celebrate the music and legacy of George Michael. With a voice that captures the spirit of the late icon and a performance that goes beyond simple imitation, Winberry guides the audience through a journey of chart-topping hits—from the high-energy days of Wham! to the soulful depths of Michael’s solo career.

We caught up with Craig ahead of the Minneapolis performance to talk about what it means to embody such an influential artist, how the show came together, and why George Michael’s music still resonates decades later.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production?

Honestly, I get paid to sing George Michael songs with a killer band and watch people lose their minds in the best way. That’s basically the dream job description. Also, every night the audience reminds me that pop music is basically collective therapy with better lighting.

What is your personal favorite George Michael song?

It changes like Minnesota weather, but today it’s Freedom 90! The ultimate main-character energy anthem. Plus, any song that lets you shout, “I won’t let you down!” while wearing good boots is a win.



What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

That George Michael’s catalog isn’t just hits—it’s a master class in joy, heartbreak, and unapologetic groove. I hope people leave dancing down the street, smiling on their faces, and maybe have an idea or two for their next karaoke choice for their next big night out.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

Yes! We played the Pantages Theatre on a previous tour, and the crowd was electric—warm enough to make you forget the forecast. This time I’m hoping to squeeze in a few more local bites between soundcheck and curtain…maybe track down the city’s best cheese curds and see if anyone will divulge the real secret to surviving a Minneapolis winter without turning into a popsicle.

Thank you Craig for your time, we look forward to having you in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.