Interview: Bob Kelly of CONFESSIONS A New Musical at Theatre Now

We’re thrilled to have the chance to speak with composer Bob Kelly, one of the creators behind Confessions: A New Musical, which is set to have a private industry reading in New York City on October 20. The musical is based on Tom Rastrelli’s memoir Confessions of a Gay Priest and explores the powerful intersection of faith, sexuality, and identity through the eyes of a Catholic priest confronting his truth.

The show features a book and lyrics by Jonathan Keebler, direction by Joe Barros, and musical supervision by Ian Miller. Since 2022, it’s been developed through Theatre Now’s Musical Writers Lab, a space dedicated to nurturing new works for the stage.

In this interview, Bob shares insight into how the project came together, what drew him to Rastrelli’s story, and how the creative team approached bringing such a deeply personal narrative to life through music.

What inspired you to pursue music?

I started piano lessons pretty young and was hooked right away. When it came time to choose a major in college, music just felt like the obvious path. I was focused on classical piano at the time, but I always had the urge to create. On a whim, a friend and I decided to try writing a musical together — and something just clicked. It was creatively fulfilling in a way I hadn’t experienced before. I’ve been doing it ever since, and it still manages to challenge and inspire me in equal measure.

What does it mean to be part of Confessions?

The story we’re telling in Confessions, drawn from Tom Rastrelli’s memoir Confessions of a Gay Priest, really struck a personal chord for both me and my writing partner, Jonathan Keebler. But as our team grew — with Tom himself, our director, music director, and this incredible cast — it became clear that the themes in the show speak to a much broader audience. Questions of faith, identity, love, and belonging are universal. As the composer, I feel a deep responsibility to help tell this story — one that so many people connect with and are eager to hear.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

One of the earliest songs we wrote — all the way back in 2019 — is called “Closer to Heaven.” At the time, we hadn’t even discovered Tom’s memoir yet. It’s a duet between two seminarians who are falling for each other, and they sing about how their forbidden love brings them, ironically, closer to the divine. That song has stayed in every version of the show since then, which says a lot. It still captures the original spark of what this musical is about.

What’s your favorite moment in the show?

Late in the show, there’s a moment where a priest tells his congregation that he’s stepping away from the Church to seek mental health support. This happens against the backdrop of the Boston Globe’s 2002 investigation into the Church’s sexual abuse scandal. The parishioners react with confusion and grief — not just because they’re losing their pastor, but because their trust in the institution is starting to fracture. While Confessions focuses on the inner lives of gay priests and seminarians, I think this moment helps us zoom out and acknowledge another group impacted by the Church’s failings: the everyday congregants, people who’ve invested deeply in their faith and their community, only to be let down by the very leaders they turned to for guidance.

What are you most looking forward to during the industry reading?

This will be the first time we hear the entire score performed by professional actors — not just demos or rehearsal recordings, but the full picture. It’s been exciting to hear the cast bring these characters to life, and I can’t wait to share that experience with an audience. There’s nothing like that first full run-through where it all comes together.

What do you hope the audience takes away from the reading?

At its core, Confessions is a coming-of-age story. The characters are wrestling with how to trust themselves — their hearts, their instincts, their sense of right and wrong — in a world that often tells them not to. I hope people leave the reading with a deeper understanding of a life that might feel far from their own — that of a gay former Catholic priest — while also recognizing something familiar in his journey. The show is rooted in a very specific world, but the questions it asks are ones we all face.

Any favorite local spots you'd recommend?

Anywhere with live music and a good drink is a win in my book. I’m a regular at Musical Mondays at LUSH in Northeast Minneapolis — I’ve even music directed a few nights there. And I recently had a great night catching a late jazz set at Volstead’s Emporium in Uptown. Both are great spots if you’re into music and atmosphere.

Thank you Bob for your time!

