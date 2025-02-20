Interview: Antonisia (Nisi) Collins of MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Read our interview with Antonisia (Nisi) Collins of MILO IMAGINES THE WORLD at Children's Theatre Company.

Milo Imagines the World runs February 4-March 9, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages.

Bringing a beloved children’s book character to life can be a daunting task: what was the process like for you bringing Adrienne to life? Is there any part of her that is drawn from your own life experiences?

Adrienne is a character that struggles with anxiety and the pressure to do well. I relate to her wholeheartedly in that aspect, and I am also an older sister, so it was very natural to play this character. My best approach for Adrienne was to simply put myself in her shoes. I don’t have an incarcerated parent, so I couldn’t share that lived experience as my authentic self, so I felt the best decision was to put on my “Adrienne” cap and imagine if her life was mine.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, what are three words that encapsulate the essence of the show?

Cast no judgment.

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to be in a rehearsal room, what do you find is the biggest challenge in bringing an original show to life, from the first read through up to opening night?

The biggest challenge was to try to imagine the rehearsal space as a set that has never existed before. There are staircases and columns and a train, and other scenic elements in the show that we were never quite able to grasp the full effect of in the rehearsal space; however, it did not stifle our creativity!

What do you hope that audiences take away from seeing Milo Imagines the World?

I hope the audience walks away knowing that you can’t judge a book by it’s cover, and you never truly know someone’s story or what they may be going through.

What is the most rewarding part of working at Children’s Theatre for you personally?

The most rewarding part is knowing that we are changing both kid and adult lives. Audiences of all ages tend to walk away from a Children’s Theatre production feeling inspired. These shows teach important life lessons that stick with people, and that truly feeds my soul.

Fun Question: If you had the opportunity to join any Broadway or touring show that is currently running, what would it be and why?

I would love to join Hamilton! I love the music, and the costumes and wigs; it is such a fantastic show!

Based on the book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson, Milo Imagines the World features a book by Terry Guest, with music and lyrics by Christian Albright and Christian Magby. The production is directed by Mikael Burke, with music direction by Sanford Moore, and choreography by Breon Arzell. Milo Imagines the World is a joint commission by The Rose Theater (Omaha, Nebraska), Chicago Children’s Theatre (Chicago, Illinois), and Children’s Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota).

On a crowded subway, Milo passes the time imagining the lives of the other passengers. See his illustrations brought to spirited life in this world-premiere musical, featuring dynamic new songs ranging from hip hop and pop to country. Ride along with Milo from stop to stop as he begins to understand that first impressions aren’t always accurate, that his older sister Adrienne isn’t always annoying, and that real life can sometimes be even more incredible than an imaginary one.

Milo Imagines the World runs February 4-March 9, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/milo or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The cast of Milo Imagines the World features Toussaint Francois Battiste* as Milo, China A. Brickey* as Mom/Ensemble, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins as Adrienne, John Jamison II* as Jim/Ensemble, Keegan Robinson as Kevin/Ensemble, and Janely Rodriguez* as Melanie/Ensemble.

The understudies include Cortlan Gosa (Milo), Tyler Susan Jennings (Adrienne/Mom), Ninchai Nok-Chinclana (Melanie/Ensemble), Joshua Row (Kevin/Ensemble), and Boomer Xiong (Jim/Ensemble). In addition to Terry Guest, Christian Albright, Christian Magby, Mikael Burke, Sanford Moore, and Breon Arzell, the creative team and production staff for Milo Imagines the World includes Sydney Lynne (Scenic Designer), Annie Cady (Costume Designer), Wu Chen Khoo (Lighting Designer), Reid Rejsa (Sound Designer), Victor Zupanc (Orchestrations and Copying), Amanda Espinoza (Student Actor Coach), Anna M. Schloerb (Assistant Director), Marley Ritchie (Assistant Choreographer), Assistant Lighting Designer (Dante Benjegerdes), Costume Design Associate (Sarah Bahr), Z Makila* (Stage Manager), Kenji Shoemaker* (Stage Manager/Assistant Stage Manager), Joelle Coutu* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Stage Management Fellow (Elijah Virgil Hughes).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

