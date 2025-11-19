Hennepin Arts Supports Career Day 2025 By InspireMSP, Connecting Twin Cities Students To Creative Industries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



InspireMSP, with support from Hennepin Arts, will present Career Day 2025, a two-day event designed to connect Twin Cities middle and high school students with creative-industry professionals. The program takes place Thursday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 5 at Target Center. Now in its third year, the event has expanded from 215 students in 2023 to an expected 1,600 participants in 2025.

Since its inception, Career Day has been supported by Target Center, Hennepin Arts, Legends Global, and Levy Restaurants, with a shared focus on building an inclusive creative workforce in Minnesota. Students will have opportunities to engage with designers, filmmakers, musicians, technologists, entrepreneurs, and other leaders through workshops, hands-on sessions, and mentorship activities. Speakers for 2025 include Tyrre Burks, PJ Hill, Dr. Gabriel Warren, and Adidas footwear designer Aric Armon, among others.

Volunteer and investment opportunities are available for community members interested in supporting youth pathways in the arts and creative sectors. “At Hennepin Arts, we believe in the transformational power of creativity,” said Todd Duesing, President & CEO of Hennepin Arts. “Supporting Career Day aligns with our mission to inspire and connect our communities—and to ensure that the future of Minnesota's creative industries includes everyone.”