Heartland Symphony Orchestra Announces 45th Concert Season

The Heartland Symphony Orchestra has had the opportunity to return to live, in person rehearsals this past week! HSO is looking forward to presenting three themed concerts this 2021-2022 season. Based in west central Minnesota, Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents a Fall, Winter and Spring series with concerts in both Brainerd and Little Falls. The theme of the Fall Concert is "Let's go to the Movies" and will feature classical pieces of music that have been made famous in the movies and various film medleys. These concerts will take place October 16 in Little Falls at Charles D. Martin Auditorium at 7:30 PM and October 17 in Brainerd at Tornstrom Auditorium at 2:30 PM.

The Winter Concert will be held December 4 in Little Falls at 7:30 PM and December 5 in Brainerd at 2:30 PM at the new performing arts center, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. "A Concerto for the Holidays" will be presented including the world premiere of HSO's 2020 Youth Concerto Competition winner Quinn Mason's Overture in a Classical Style as the Spring 2020 concert had to be canceled. The program will also feature Dr. Hilary Lowery from Bemidji State, as well as holiday favorites. There will also be an outreach concert in Crosslake on December 2 at the Log Church at 7:30 PM.

The HSO will be providing a second outreach concert this year performing in Pequot Lakes for Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts on April 1 at 7:30 PM, in Little Falls on April 2 at 7:30 PM, and in Brainerd on April 3 at 2:30 PM again at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. The theme of the Spring Concert is "Youthful Classics" and will include Ingrid Stölzel's City Beautiful, as well as the winners of this year's Youth Concerto Competition.

These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser Fund provides additional support.

As a way to welcome back our live audience, the HSO is offering these concerts free of charge. Donations will be accepted at the door or online at www.HeartlandSymphony.com.

Audience members will be expected to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will be made available for audience members.

Maintaining 6-feet of social distancing is also requested.