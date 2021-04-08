HAMILTON Postponement Announced by Hennepin Theatre Trust

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that due to the continued effects of COVID on the touring Broadway industry, Hamilton will be rescheduled to April 4-May 7, 2023. Season ticket holders will be automatically moved to the rescheduled date(s) and contacted directly by Hennepin Theatre Trust by email with further information. Hamilton was previously scheduled to run July 27-Aug. 29 of this year as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season.

With Broadway tours closed for more than a year now, launching new and existing tours requires months of production work that may include building sets and costumes, casting and rehearsals before getting back on the road. Touring Broadway depends on an interconnected network of cities as shows travel from theatre to theatre. Cities will reopen independently based on local governing requirements, show schedules and venue availability.

Organizers at Hennepin Theatre Trust are actively working on a plan to reopen following appropriate public health guidelines. Throughout the shutdown, the Trust has been working with shows to formulate plans to welcome audiences back responsibly, working with local and state public health officials and leaders in science, technology and medicine. Finalized and approved plans will be shared closer to show dates, with ample notification prior to the first show.

"The health and well-being of our audiences, casts, crew and staff remains a top priority. The Trust continues to consult with local, state and national health officials and advisors in all decisions related to reopening in the safest manner possible," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've come to understand and appreciate just how deeply shared experiences such as attending live events, spending an evening with friends or dining out in restaurants impact us as people. The totality of theses shared experience contribute to vibrancy and economic vitality of the Hennepin Theatre District."

Should there be additional changes to the Broadway season, season ticket holders will be updated through their point of purchase and on the Trust's website. The Trust assures ticket holders the value of their ticket is safe in the event of any changes. Ticket holders will have the option of a credit, refund or the ability to donate the value of their tickets to Hennepin Theatre Trust. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at later dates.

All pricing, ordering and scheduling information is available at HennepinTheatreTrust.org/Broadway.