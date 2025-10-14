Guthrie Theater to Present its 51st Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) today announced the cast and creative team for its 51st production of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on the original direction by Joseph Haj. This festive tale of hope and inspiration has delighted Guthrie audiences for more than five decades and continues to be a beloved holiday tradition for audiences of all ages. The show begins previews on Saturday, November 8, opens on Friday, November 14 and will play through Sunday, December 28 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.

“A Christmas Carol remains one the most anticipated productions of every Guthrie season, making it a holiday tradition that is held dear by many communities, both within and outside the Twin Cities,” said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. “We never tire of sharing this essential story of transformation on our stage, as it reminds us that we all have the ability to become better versions of ourselves when we let love, kindness and compassion in.” Haj continued, “I’m thrilled to have my colleague Addie Gorlin-Han at the helm of this heartfelt story once again, and I look forward to witnessing the magic, joy and wonder she and this exceptional cast will infuse into our 51st production.”

In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the miserly and miserable Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with “Bah! Humbug!” and can’t be bothered to celebrate. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three spirits who show him happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be — but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning.

The cast of the Guthrie’s production of A Christmas Carol includes David Beach (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: Cabaret, A Christmas Carol, The History Plays) as Belle, China Brickey (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Little Shop of Horrors, Murder on the Orient Express) as Third Fezziwig Daughter/Fred’s Wife, Aimee K. Bryant (Guthrie: The Nacirema Society, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, A Christmas Carol) as Ensemble, John Catron (Guthrie: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, A Christmas Carol, The History Plays) as Fred, Paul de Cordova (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Cocoanuts, Julius Caesar) as Mr. Fezziwig/Townsperson 1, Nathaniel Fuller (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens’ Holiday Classic, As You Like It) as Old Joe, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Mrs. Cratchit, Emily Gunyou Halaas (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night, Sunday in the Park With George) as Second Fezziwig Daughter/Charwoman, Summer Hagen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Tales From Hollywood, The Birds) as First Fezziwig Daughter/Laundress/Poultress, Becca Claire Hart (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Collector 2/Mother, Nathan Huberty (Guthrie: Cabaret, A Christmas Carol) as Belle’s Husband/Ghost of Christmas Future, Charity Jones (Guthrie: The History Plays, A Christmas Carol, Dickens’ Holiday Classic) Marley/Townsperson 2, Tyler Michaels King (Guthrie: Cabaret, A Christmas Carol, The History Plays) as Bob Cratchit, Daniel Petzold (Guthrie: The Mousetrap, The Importance of Being Earnest, Hamlet) as Young Scrooge, Eric Sharp (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The History Plays, Vietgone) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Father, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: The Nacirema Society, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, ‘Art’, Into the Woods) as Collector 1/Dick Wilkins.

The young actors who will alternate performances throughout the run include Rylan Bodin, Mathias Brinda, Henry Cole, Bella Rose Glancy, Brock Heuring, Isaac Hoffman, Tanya Khandekar, William Kroeger, Inara Roberts, Eve Scharback, Reese Sweeney and Kala Willms.

The creative team includes Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter), Addie Gorlin-Han (Director), Joseph Haj (Original Direction), Regina Peluso (Choreographer), Jane Shaw (Composer), Jason Hansen (Music Director), Matt Saunders (Scenic and Projection Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Emily Tappan (Recreated Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer), Blossom Johnson (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Resident Vocal Coach), Alli St. John (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Jason Clusman (Stage Manager), Rivka Kelly (Assistant Stage Manager), Laura Topham (Assistant Stage Manager), Vanessa Brooke Agnes (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).