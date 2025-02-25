Guthrie Theater Presents Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Guthrie Theater has announced the company and related events for its upcoming production of The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Tracy Brigden. A group of strangers quickly become suspects as they race to uncover the murderer among them in this quintessential murder mystery from the “Queen of Crime.”

The show begins previews on Saturday, March 15 and will play through Sunday, May 18. Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are also available on select dates.

“The Mousetrap is a classic Christie whodunit with a colorful assembly of characters snowed together in an isolated manor house realizing that one of them is a murderer and any of them could be next,” said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. “We have an extraordinary cast featuring many familiar artists Guthrie audiences have come to know and love.” Haj continued, “Just as with Dial M for Murder, our guard is down initially because of the comedic aspects, but then we realize the stakes of what's going on and we're on the edge of our seats.”

“It's the perfect kind of play because it makes you laugh, it makes you scared, it makes you surprised, and then it makes you feel satisfied when you find out what the ending is,” said Director Tracy Brigden. “It's going to be a very gorgeous version of this play. It will be a high-end production that people will really enjoy — both the play and the visual of it.”

Set during a heavy snowstorm, The Mousetrap follows newlyweds Mollie and Giles Ralston as they prepare to open Monkswell Manor for their first guests: the nitpicky Mrs. Boyle; the cagey Miss Casewell visiting from abroad; the young architect Christopher Wren; the good-natured Major Metcalf; and the roguish, unexpected guest Mr. Paravicini. As the snow proves impassable, Detective Sergeant Trotter arrives on skis with news that connects the manor to a mysterious murder in London. When the phone lines are cut and a guest turns up dead, everyone becomes a suspect. Will the killer be discovered in time?

The Mousetrap first began as a 30-minute radio play in 1947 to honor England's Queen Mary on her 80th birthday. Following numerous revisions and adaptations, the show would become Agatha Christie's seventh play in her collection, opening on October 6, 1952. The production has run continuously ever since, making it the longest-running play in the world.

The cast of The Mousetrap includes Matthew Amendt (Guthrie: Born With Teeth, Charley's Aunt, Peer Gynt) as Detective Sergeant Trotter, Pearce Bunting (Guthrie: debut) as Major Metcalf, Greg Cuellar (Guthrie: debut) as Christopher Wren, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Miss Casewell, Peter Christian Hansen (Guthrie: Dial M for Murder, Murder on the Orient Express, Freud's Last Session) as Giles Ralston, Monette Magrath (Guthrie: debut) as Mollie Ralston, Mo Perry (Guthrie: An Enemy of the People, The Royal Family, The Heidi Chronicles) as Mrs. Boyle and Matthew Saldívar (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Royal Family, The Canterbury Tales) as Mr. Paravicini.

The creative team includes Tracy Brigden (Director), Walt Spangler (Scenic Designer), Susan Tsu (Costume Designer), Rui Rita (Lighting Designer), John Gromada (Sound Designer/Composer), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Aaron Preusse (Weapons Consultant), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Laura Topham (Stage Manager), Matthew Meeks (Assistant Stage Manager), Lee Conrads (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Tracy Brigden (Director) is the Guthrie Theater's Senior Artistic Producer. Before coming to the Guthrie, she served as Artistic Director at City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for 16 years, leading the organization to its prominent and respected place as a major incubator and producer of new plays and musicals. Under her leadership, City Theatre produced nearly 200 plays and launched an extensive play development program. Prior to City Theatre, she served on the artistic staffs of Manhattan Theatre Club and Hartford Stage. Freelance directing includes Atlantic Theater Company in New York City, Hartford Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Westport Country Playhouse, New York Stage and Film, Barrington Stage Company, TheaterWorks Hartford, Pittsburgh Public Theater and many others. Brigden holds a B.S. in Theatre from Northwestern University and an M.F.A. in Dramatic Writing from Point Park University.

