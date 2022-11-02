Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

From Screen To Stage: Ballet Co.laboratory's THE SNOW QUEEN Dazzles With Heart-Melting Magic

A ballet initially made for film and viewed online in 2020, The Snow Queen will take The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts stage December 2-4, 2022.

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022 Â 

From Screen To Stage: Ballet Co.laboratory's THE SNOW QUEEN Dazzles With Heart-Melting Magic

During the pandemic, arts organizations did the difficult pivot from their usual staged, in-person productions to online offerings innumerable times - but how many times have they spun the opposite way? Ballet Co.Laboratory, whose mission pushes the envelope of the classical art form, takes their original sparkling holiday production The Snow Queen from screen to stage this winter.

A ballet initially made for film and viewed online in 2020, The Snow Queen will take The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts stage December 2-4, 2022, with expanded scenes and new choreography to transition the production from film to theatre.

"I was incredibly proud of our artists' embrace of the film medium during the pandemic, but we are thrilled to present this work live this season to celebrate Ballet Co.Laboratory's 5th Anniversary," says Artistic Director and Choreographer ZoÃ© Emilie Henrot. "I am looking forward to bringing some of our "movie magic" to the stage, gifting audiences a live performance with a twist."

Ballet Co.Laboratory's ethos is in redefining traditional ballet narratives with characters and stories that relate to our world today. While based on a Danish fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, Henrot's version of The Snow Queen plays on themes of community and self-empowerment, helping characters feeling isolated grow to become the best versions of themselves. Beyond the standard good-versus-evil battle, Ballet Co.Laboratory's The Snow Queen gives characters layers, showing audiences that things are not always as they seem.

Even the music for The Snow Queen is perhaps not quite what it seems. At first listen, audiences unfamiliar with the late 1800s composer Ethel Smyth may think her compositions to be that of the well-known musician Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, composer of The Nutcracker and other classical ballets.

While from the same era as Tchaikovsky, Smyth's work unfortunately never reached mainstream audiences. Not only was she a female composer in a male-dominated art form, she also identified as a queer woman. Choreographer ZoÃ© Henrot shares: "As a fellow queer woman, I can imagine how it felt for Ethel when her music was pushed aside. Even though we are performing this ballet more than 125 years after Ethel lived and worked, I think it is important to share a piece of her work that was undervalued at the time."

In a world often sown with pessimism, Ballet Co.Laboratory aims to surprise audiences with this heart-melting story. Along with beautiful music, costumes, and a cast of over 100 dancers, The Snow Queen reveals to audiences that there is good in everyone, even when you cannot see it right away. Ballet Co.Laboratory urges audiences to look a little closer. Like the first snowflake of the season, it might be right under your nose.

Tickets begin at $28 and are available for purchase online at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by contacting The Cowles Center box office at 612.206.3600.




Ragamala Dance Company to Present Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as Part of The Cowles Centers F Photo
Ragamala Dance Company to Present Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as Part of The Cowles Center's Fall Forward Festival
Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with a Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as part of The Cowles Center's inaugural Fall Forward Festival, a series of shared evenings highlighting the vibrancy of the Twin Cities dance scene. Performances are November 19 at 7:30pm & November 20 at 2:00pm.
All My Relations Arts, NACDI, and Hennepin Theatre Trust Announce New Artist Cohort For WE Photo
All My Relations Arts, NACDI, and Hennepin Theatre Trust Announce New Artist Cohort For WE ARE STILL HERE
In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI), All My Relations Arts and Hennepin Theatre Trust have announced and will welcome the recipients of the We Are Still Here artists cohort for 2022-2023.
Review: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company Photo
Review: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company
What did our critic think of FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company?
Review: SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
What did our critic think of SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts? From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

More Hot Stories For You


Ragamala Dance Company to Present Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as Part of The Cowles Center's Fall Forward FestivalRagamala Dance Company to Present Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as Part of The Cowles Center's Fall Forward Festival
November 2, 2022

Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season continues with a Solo by Aparna Ramaswamy as part of The Cowles Center's inaugural Fall Forward Festival, a series of shared evenings highlighting the vibrancy of the Twin Cities dance scene. Performances are November 19 at 7:30pm & November 20 at 2:00pm.
All My Relations Arts, NACDI, and Hennepin Theatre Trust Announce New Artist Cohort For WE ARE STILL HEREAll My Relations Arts, NACDI, and Hennepin Theatre Trust Announce New Artist Cohort For WE ARE STILL HERE
November 2, 2022

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI), All My Relations Arts and Hennepin Theatre Trust have announced and will welcome the recipients of the We Are Still Here artists cohort for 2022-2023.
SAM MORRIL: THE CLASS ACT TOUR On Sale At Pantages Theatre Friday, October 28SAM MORRIL: THE CLASS ACT TOUR On Sale At Pantages Theatre Friday, October 28
October 25, 2022

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced Emmy-nominated stand-up comic Sam Morril will bring new comedy tour, The Class Act Tour, to Minneapolis for one night only at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Hennepin Theatre Trust and Animal Humane Society Team Up To Celebrate The Spirit Of CATS This WeekendHennepin Theatre Trust and Animal Humane Society Team Up To Celebrate The Spirit Of CATS This Weekend
October 25, 2022

In the spirit of the musical Cats, Hennepin Theatre Trust (HTT) and Animal Humane Society (AHS) have teamed up to highlight the virtues of celebrating differences and giving everyone a second chance.
Duluth Playhouse Opens Youth Theatre Season With THE SPONGEBOB MUSICALDuluth Playhouse Opens Youth Theatre Season With THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
October 21, 2022

Duluth Playhouse will launch the first ever Youth Theatre season on the NorShor stage! Kicking off the new season is the joyous, high energy Broadway show, THEÂ SPONGEBOBÂ MUSICAL, opening on Friday, October 21st.