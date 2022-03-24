Freshwater Theatre Returns This May With THE BUCKET LIST OF BOOZE CLUB

Freshwater Theatre presents The Bucket List of Booze Club, a regional premiere by Maureen Paraventi!

Collette's battle with cancer forces her to confront a lifetime's worth of regrets and face the fact that her smart, ambitious daughter Ree-Ree idolizes her "Aunt Jen" much more than herself. Jen is a successful lawyer who's been unsuccessful in love and is coming to the realization that she may be forever single. Lively grandmother Mary Ann has a much younger boyfriend, Eric, who inadvertently makes her feel old, while Amy is coping with classic "Sandwich generation" challenges: an empty nest, an ailing parent, and a dull, unsatisfying marriage.

This incredible script will have you laughing until the moment you're sobbing as a group of friends help one another navigate more than one kind of change of life in their 50s!

The show will be directed by Freshwater Theatre company member Rachel Flynn, who previously co-directed Size at the Minnesota Fringe.

Featuring Wini Froelich as Collette | Jean Wolff as Jennifer | Lynda Dahl as Mary Ann | Julie Ann Nevill as Amy | Ashley Hovell as Ree-Ree | Nick Manthe as Eric | Paul Somers as Barry

Stage management - Taylor Engel, set - Jessica Forga, props - Megen Ealain, lights - Corinne Steffens, sound - Ruth Virkus and Taylor Engel, costumes - Meghan Kent.

All performances at The Crane Theatre - 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

THE BUCKET LIST OF BOOZE CLUB



May 7, 9, 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30pm

May 8 and 15 at 3:00pm

Tickets: $25, $23 with Fringe Button/Student/Senior discount

Friends Pageant

May 22 at 7:30pm; Tickets: FREE

Reservations & info available at freshwatertheatre.com or call 612-816-8479.

COVID-19 Policies: All patrons will be required to present proof of vaccination, and will be required to wear a mask while in the audience during the performance. Performers will wear masks backstage and in common areas, but will not be masked while performing onstage.