First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Eagan Summer Theatre's SPONGEBOB Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tony Peterson - BROADWAY REVUE - Ashland Productions 42%

Erin Schwab - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 17%

JoyAnn Parker - PATSY CLINE SHOW - Crooners 13%

Lori Dokken - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 9%

Jennifer Grimm - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 8%

Marissa Mulder - SOUVENIRS: MUSIC OF John Prine - Crooners 7%

James A. Rocco - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Kelly Hubbell - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Community Theatre 23%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 13%

Maggie Koller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 13%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Rachel Raeon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Sam Stoll - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 4%

Kyle Weiler - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 4%

Emily Michael's King - EMMA - Guthrie 4%

Renee Guittar - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Meg Gronau - ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 3%

Rachel Raeon - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

Heather Fisher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Megan Kelly Hubbell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - EaganHigh School 3%

Renee Chizek - BRIGHT STAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Kelli Foster Warder - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer James Taylor/ Retsey Anderson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Community Theatre 20%

Bronson Talcott - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 16%

Christy Branham - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theater 13%

Hannah Pantano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

Jessica Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Jen Kroshus - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 5%

Jennifer Kroshus - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 5%

Christy Branham - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Meghan Kent - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Rich Hamson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 3%

Christy Branham - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Mary Wellman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Katy Sherman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Jarrod Barnes - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Khamphian Vang - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 2%

Retsey Anderson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Matthew LeFebvre - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jodene Wartman Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Commmunity Theatre 18%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 12%

Rob Sutherland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 10%

Jack Strub - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 8%

Jeff Anderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 7%

Maria Bartholdi - ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 6%

Rachel Brady - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 6%

Christopher Teipner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Amanda White - ONCE - DalekoArts 4%

Kevin Berg - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Christopher Teipner - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 3%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

Ethan Nienaber - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

Justin Madsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

Erin Schwab - SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 2%

Angela Timberman - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%

Peter Rothstein - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company 1%

Richard Hitchler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Meredith McDonough - EMMA - Guthrie 24%

Alissa Blaeser - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 11%

Lou Bellamy - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 10%

Tamilla Woodard - SWEAT - Guthrie 10%

Kari Steinbach - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 9%

Stephen O'Toole - George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 9%

Matt Saxe - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 7%

Allison Vincent - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 7%

H. Adam Harris - REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 6%

James Williams - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 4%

Ben McGovern - GOD OF CARNAGE - Dark and Stormy 3%

Best Ensemble Performance

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Theatre 16%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 11%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 6%

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 5%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 5%

SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 4%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 3%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

ONCE - DalekoArts 2%

SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 1%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 1%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 1%

TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game-Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 1%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company 1%

COMPANY - Theatre LatteDa 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Hofer - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 18%

Jacob Hofer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 16%

Jodene Wartman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 11%

Jacob Hofer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 11%

Paul Toben - EMMA - Guthrie 10%

Wu Chen Khoo - MAN OF GOD - Theater Mu 9%

Grant E. Merges - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 8%

Jacob Berg - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 8%

Craig Gottschalk - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 4%

Paul Whitaker - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 4%

Andy Kedl - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Madeline Huss & Noah Wilson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 17%

Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 16%

Sean Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 11%

Derick Rehurick - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 10%

Mary Ann Boniface - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 9%

Bradley Beahen - ONCE - DalekoArts 8%

Matt Nielsen - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 7%

Harrison Wade - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 5%

Jack Johnston - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Lori Sager - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 4%

Jason Hansen - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

Raymond Berg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 3%

Tommy Barbarella - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%

Best Musical

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 16%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 11%

LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 6%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Theatre 5%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

SIX (BOLEYN TOUR) - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 4%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 3%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

ONCE - DalekoArts 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 1%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 1%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 1%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 1%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 0%

Best New Play Or Musical

EMMA - Guthrie 37%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 32%

EDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Ripped Nylon Productions 24%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 5%

THE BUNGALOW LOFT - Fearless Comedy Productions 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ben Habeger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 13%

Kyle Doherty - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 10%

Allie Kroehler - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 6%

Collin Krieger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

Jessica Halverson - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Keri Hommez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Kaitlyn Gellerman - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Michael Wesely - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Marissa Noe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Sophie LaFave - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 4%

Lucas Bueling - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

Abby Holmstrom - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 4%

Leslie Vincent - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Reese Britts - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

Kate Piering - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%

James Eiden - MATILDA - Eagan High Svhool 2%

Brianna Stole - BRIGHT STAR - Chaksa Valley Family Theatre 2%

Samantha Raun - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 2%

Reese Britts - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Sharayah Russell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 1%

Paige Klemenhagen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 1%

Jackson Calhoun - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 1%

Danielle Troiano - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 1%

Cecilia McCahon - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Guthrie 23%

Amelia Pedlow - EMMA - Guthrie 18%

Sam Landman - FINGER LICKIN' GOOD - Special When Lit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 12%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LatteDa 10%

Ali Daniels - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game-Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 8%

Courtney Matula - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 8%

Andrew Erskine Wheeler - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 4%

Jeremy Stansbury - George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 4%

David Denniger - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Miriam Monasch - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Theatre in the Round 3%

Daniel Vopava - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theater in the Round 3%

Kristen Mathisen - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Lester Purry - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 2%

Best Play

EMMA - Guthrie 39%

SWEAT - Guthrie 17%

George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 8%

WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 8%

THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 7%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 7%

REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 7%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Fitzgerald Theater 4%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 3%

Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - MN Opera 46%

LA BOHEME - Theater Latte Da 43%

EUGENE ONEGIN - Skylark Opera Theatre 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Edwards - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 25%

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 14%

Peter Lerohl - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric 9%

Adam Oster & Jim Davis - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 9%

Devyn Becker - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 8%

Ursula K Bowden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 8%

Devin Hueffed - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 8%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 6%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 5%

Benjamin Olsen - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 3%

Eli Sherlock - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Nate Farley - George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eli Wolff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 29%

Born into Royalty - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland 11%

Tom Prestin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 10%

Tom Prestin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 10%

Palmer Hefferan - EMMA - Guthrie 9%

Tom Prestin - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 8%

Eric Gonzales - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 7%

Mikhail Fiksel - VIETGONE - Guthrie Theater 5%

Born into Royalty - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 5%

Kristin Smith - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 3%

Nate Farley - George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%

Nicholas Tranby - THEATER LATTE DA: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Meta Lobben - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 11%

John Kurtz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 11%

Aram Eskridge - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 8%

Ethan Nelsen - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 7%

Mitchel Vosejpka - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 6%

Sydney Summers - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 5%

Brooklyn Schwiesow - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 4%

Mack Armbruster - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Elaina Waggoner - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 4%

Becca Hart - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Courtney VonVett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Maddie Dinndorf - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 3%

Karly Hennen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theater 3%

Sharayah Russell - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Zachary Hedner - ONCE - DalekoArts 2%

Annie Tillotson - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Katie Miller - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Jim Ahrens - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts 2%

Sage Hovet - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 2%

Janani Venkatasubramanian - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Mia Okray Grubac - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 2%

Stacey Dolan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

Sasha Andreev - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%

Maddie Napolski - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 1%

Mickey Van Drehle - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carman Lacivita - EMMA - Guthrie 27%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LaTteDa 16%

Tony Burton - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 10%

Katie Wodele - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 9%

Boo Segersin - ÅRSGÅNG: WHAT YOU FOLLOW FOLLOWS YOU - Winding Sheet Outfit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 9%

Matt Saxe - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 7%

Angela Timberman - THE HUMANS - Park Square Theatre 6%

Gabrielle Jones - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 6%

Matt Saxe - ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 6%

Aidan Gallivan - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 33%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 13%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 11%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 8%

BINA'S SIX APPLES - Children's Theater Company 7%

LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 7%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 6%

MARY POPPINS - SOAR Regional Arts 5%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 5%

SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 3%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Eagan Summer Theatre 19%

Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 14%

Lyric Arts 11%

Theater Latte Da 11%

Guthrie 10%

Lakeshore Players 10%

4 Community Theatre 6%

DalekoArts 5%

Open Door Community Theatre 4%

Minneapolis Musical Theatre 4%

Artistry 3%

Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game-Minnesota 2%

Rosetown Playhouse 1%

Fitzgerald Theater 1%

Theatre 55 1%