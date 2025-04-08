Duluth Playhouse Reveals New Artistic Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duluth Playhouse has revealed a new chapter in its artistic leadership. WES DRUMMOND, who has led the Playhouse as Executive Director since 2021, will now assume the title of Executive Producing Artistic Director–combining the organization’s strategic oversight and artistic leadership into a single role. In this expanded role, he will continue to oversee the Playhouse’s operations while also guiding the creative direction of the Playhouse’s programming and productions.

Charlie Sutton, a nationally recognized director, choreographer, and performer, will step into the newly created role of Associate Artistic Director. Sutton brings a wealth of experience to the Playhouse and will work closely with Drummond to shape the future of programming, nurture new artistic partnerships, and continue elevating the work seen on all of the Playhouse’s stages. He has originated roles in major Broadway productions such as Wicked, Kinky Boots, The Addams Family, and An American in Paris. As a director and choreographer, Sutton’s credits include Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Pittsburgh CLO), Newsies (Theatre By The Sea), Evita (Arkansas Repertory Theatre), and Matilda (Cape Fear Regional Theatre), with notable associate work on The Great Gatsby (Broadway), Spamalot (Revival), Diana (Netflix and Broadway), and The Who’s Tommy (The Kennedy Center).

"I couldn’t be more excited to step into the role of Executive Producing Artistic Director and lead Duluth Playhouse into this bold new chapter,” said Drummond. “This is a pivotal moment for the Playhouse, and adding Charlie Sutton to our team makes it even more special. Charlie is a true powerhouse—his extensive experience on Broadway and passion for nurturing talent will bring a fresh, dynamic energy to our organization. I’m eager to collaborate with Charlie to explore new creative possibilities and push the boundaries of what we can achieve, both for our loyal patrons at the NorShor Theatre and for the entire Duluth arts community.”

Reflecting on his decision to join the Playhouse, Sutton shared, “What drew me to Duluth Playhouse was–quite simply–the remarkable community I found here. The talent of its actors, the meticulous dedication of the production crew, and the staunch commitment of the entire staff made me feel inspired and invigorated, but it was the warmth and inclusivity of the entire coalition that made me feel welcomed, safe, and valued. This perfect blend of community and creativity creates an inspiring atmosphere for artistry, and I’m excited to be part of it!”

Sutton is also a master teacher who has taught across the United States and served on faculty at Marymount Manhattan College and Steps on Broadway. This summer, he will direct Rock of Ages: Teen Edition for The Youth Theatre’s 2025 Teen Intensive program, helping local teen performers unleash their full potential in a fun, supportive environment. Running August 15 - 17, this production promises to be a thrilling experience for both cast and audience, filled with unforgettable music and choreography.

Earlier this season, the Duluth Playhouse Board of Directors announced that Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio would step down to take on the role of Artistic Director at The Naples Players. For the past five years, Fazio guided the Playhouse through the challenges of the pandemic and into a new era of artistic growth, inclusion, and community connection.

