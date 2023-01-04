Duluth Playhouse Announces The Cast of THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Considered one of the most significant plays in modern theatrical history, The Glass Menagerie brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy-five years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and resonate with audiences around the world. Opening night is set for February 3, 2023 at the historic NorShor Theatre.

Duluth Playhouse has introduced the outstanding cast which includes Debra Buresh as Amanda, the faded southern belle and Robert Lee as much beleaguered Tom. Kayla Schiltgen breathes life into shy, fragile sister Laura and Chris Ibarra's gentleman caller Jim completes the cast. The classic memory play is directed by Anika Thompson.



Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Next up on the Main Stage season is Into the Woods, March 17-April 2, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.