Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Duluth Playhouse Announces The Cast of THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Opening night is set for February 3, 2023 at the historic NorShor Theatre.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Duluth Playhouse Announces The Cast of THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Considered one of the most significant plays in modern theatrical history, The Glass Menagerie brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy-five years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and resonate with audiences around the world. Opening night is set for February 3, 2023 at the historic NorShor Theatre.

Duluth Playhouse has introduced the outstanding cast which includes Debra Buresh as Amanda, the faded southern belle and Robert Lee as much beleaguered Tom. Kayla Schiltgen breathes life into shy, fragile sister Laura and Chris Ibarra's gentleman caller Jim completes the cast. The classic memory play is directed by Anika Thompson.


Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Next up on the Main Stage season is Into the Woods, March 17-April 2, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.




Interview: Talvin Wilks of LOCOMOTION at Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Interview: Talvin Wilks of LOCOMOTION at Children's Theatre Company
'Locomotion takes the audience into the life of 11-year-old Lonnie Motion, as he finds new tools - the result of a school poetry assignment - which help him to process the tumult of life in foster care. As Lonnie discovers the power of poetry, he experiences deeper connections to his new foster mother, his school friend Enrique, his teacher Ms. Marcus, and his beloved younger sister Lili.'
Interview: Danielle Lund of PRIDE AT THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES at Target Center Photo
Interview: Danielle Lund of PRIDE AT THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES at Target Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the organization will host its annual Pride Night, powered by Xcel Energy on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when the Timberwolves host the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center (tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT). The celebratory evening will include in-game entertainment and recognition of organizations who support the LGBTQ+ community.
Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: THE LITTLE PRINCE at Guthrie Theater
A downed aviator, miles of sand dunes, a beautiful flower, a charming fox, and a Little Prince fill the McGuire Proscenium Stage with a tale of love, loss, childhood wonder, and the strength to carry on when life seems to get rough.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Guthri Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Guthrie Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


FOOTLOOSE Performance & More Cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner TheatreFOOTLOOSE Performance & More Cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
December 22, 2022

Performances of Footloose and the holiday concert, “Christmas on the Prairie,” are cancelled at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre due to weather.
Brett Dean's Piano Concerto Premieres in Minnesota in FebruaryBrett Dean's Piano Concerto Premieres in Minnesota in February
December 21, 2022

Brett Dean's Piano Concerto travels to Minnesota on February 10-12 for its US premiere with pianist Jonathan Biss, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.
LES MISERABLES in Minneapolis Return Generates More Than $10 Million in Local Economic ImpactLES MISERABLES in Minneapolis Return Generates More Than $10 Million in Local Economic Impact
December 21, 2022

Hennepin Theatre Trust closed the year with a revolutionary success by presenting the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, which brought more than 38,000 patrons to the historic Hennepin Theatre District and generated a local economic impact of more than $10 million in its two-week run, from Dec. 6-18, 2022.
Children's Theatre Company Presents LOCOMOTIONChildren's Theatre Company Presents LOCOMOTION
December 19, 2022

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the cast and creative team for Jacqueline Woodson’s Locomotion, adapted from Ms. Woodson’s own book. The production will be directed by Talvin Wilks.
History Theatre Announces New Artistic DirectorHistory Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
December 16, 2022

Richard D. Thompson has been appointed as the next Artistic Director at History Theatre to begin in early January. 
share