Distant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY Coming to the Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin ArtsÂ has announced thatÂ Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY â€“ Celebrating FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVIÂ is coming to the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.) onÂ Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at 8 p.m.Â Legendary maestroÂ Arnie RothÂ will lead a full symphony orchestra and chorus in an exciting performance of composer Masayoshi Sokenâ€™s music from FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI.Â

The program will also feature music by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Masayoshi Soken, Yoko Shimomura, and many other esteemed FINAL FANTASY composers, including a special performance byÂ Amanda AchenÂ (original vocalist from FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI).Â

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online atÂ HennepinArts.org.Â This special concert includes new HD video created by SQUARE ENIX specifically for this tour, as well as beloved music and video from the entire FINAL FANTASY series.Â

About Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY

Celebrating the iconic music from throughout the FINAL FANTASY series, Distant Worlds features the music of the great FINAL FANTASY composers: Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, Masayoshi Soken, and more.Â

Maestro Arnie Roth directs a symphony orchestra, choir, and outstanding soloists in this zenith of multimedia concerts. With fresh HD video projections from SQUARE ENIX, an ever-expanding repertoire, and an extraordinary multi-generational community of FINAL FANTASY music lovers, Distant Worlds has trail-blazed a path of unforgettable performances since 2007.Â

Hennepin ArtsÂ drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres â€” Orpheum, State and Pantages â€” and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more atÂ HennepinArts.org.

Comments